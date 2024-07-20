 Skip navigation
Sam Brock (Olympics)

Olympic Correspondent

Sam Brock makes his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage as a correspondent the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A seasoned journalist, Brock serves as a correspondent for NBC News based in Miami, Florida. He has been with NBCU since 2012, covering a wide range of national and international stories. Prior to his role as a national correspondent, Brock worked as a morning news anchor and San Francisco-based reporter for NBC. His work in local news earned him an Emmy in 2012.

Fast Facts

  • 1st Olympics with NBCU
  • NBC News correspondent since 2019
  • Emmy Award winner (2012)
  • Former morning news anchor and San Francisco-based reporter for NBC
  • Graduate of Duke University and Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism