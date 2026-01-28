Steve Kornacki, a celebrated national political correspondent, currently serves as Chief Data Analyst for both NBC News and NBC Sports. He has brought his election-style coverage to NBC Sports’ Football Night in America to break down the NFL playoff picture, as well as serving as an insights analyst on NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Breeders’ Cup, and Royal Ascot.

In Jan. 2026, Kornacki completed his sixth season joining Football Night in America as postseason approaches to analyze NFL playoff scenarios.

Kornacki will join Super Bowl LX Pregame Show on NBC and Peacock at 1 p.m. ET on Feb. 8, 2026.

Additionally, Kornacki has worked three Olympic Games for NBCU, most recently serving as a correspondent for the 2024 Paris Games.

Kornacki, who joined NBC News and MSNBC in 2012, served as a National Political Correspondent, reporting on the latest political developments across all platforms. For MSNBC’s election coverage, Kornacki consistently provided real-time analysis of voting patterns, exit polls, and electoral data. Additionally, Kornacki is the author of “The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism.”

From 2012 to 2013, Kornacki co-hosted The Cycle on MSNBC and subsequently took over another MSNBC program, Up in 2013. Since 2014, he had been MSNBC’s election coverage map correspondent.

Beginning in 2016, Kornacki frequently guest hosted on Hardball with Chris Matthews, All in with Chris Hayes and The Rachel Maddow Show. In 2017, Kornacki was named National Political Correspondent for NBC News Group, with plans to continue co-hosting MSNBC Live.

Kornacki also spent three years in New Jersey, chronicling the state’s political world for a website and co-hosting a weekly show on News 12 New Jersey, a 24-hour cable news channel.

Kornacki was raised in Groton, Mass., and graduated from Boston University with a degree in film and television.