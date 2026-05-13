A’JA WILSON, ANGEL REESE, CAITLIN CLARK, AND FLAU’JAE JOHNSON LEAD STAR-STUDDED DOUBLEHEADER TO OPEN WNBA’S RETURN TO NBC AND DEBUT ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN THIS SUNDAY, MAY 17, AT 1:30 P.M. ET

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and Defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces Visit Angel Reese and Atlanta Dream this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

Pre-Game Coverage Begins with WNBA Showtime at 1 p.m. ET featuring Maria Taylor with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller

Sunday Evening, Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever Host Flau’jae Johnson and Seattle Storm at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

No. 1 Overall Picks Paige Bueckers (2025), Azzi Fudd (2026), and Dallas Wings Host Washington Mystics on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Conference Call Tomorrow, May 14, at 11 a.m. ET with Bird, Miller, Zora Stephenson, and Coordinating Producer Betsy Riley

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 13, 2026 – The wait is over! The WNBA returns to NBC after more than two decades and makes its debut on Peacock and NBCSN this Sunday, May 17, as four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces visit two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese and her home debut with the Atlanta Dream at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Later that evening, two-time WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2026 No. 8 overall pick Flau’jae Johnson and the Seattle Storm at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN. Live coverage on Sunday begins with WNBA Showtime at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

There will be 8,660 days between NBC Sports’ last WNBA game – Game 2 of the 2002 WNBA Finals, when the Los Angeles Sparks swept the New York Liberty on August 31, 2002 – and its 2026 season debut this Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

ACES-DREAM

Wilson is coming off a career 2025 season that saw her win her record fourth WNBA MVP award en route to leading the Aces to their third WNBA Championship, where she was named WNBA Finals MVP for the second time. Wilson is the only player, in both WNBA and NBA history, to ever win the league MVP, Finals MVP, scoring title, and Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season. The Aces are 1-1 and coming off a 27-point win over the Sparks last Sunday that saw four-time WNBA All-Star Jackie Young score 20 points to go along with a game-high nine assists.

The Dream are embarking upon a new era with the offseason acquisition of Reese, the 2024 No. 7 overall pick and two-time reigning WNBA rebounding leader. Atlanta is coming off a 2025 season that saw them win a franchise-record 30 regular season wins, before falling to the Fever in the First Round of the playoffs. The Dream are off to a 2-0 start, coming off a five-point win over the Wings on Tuesday that saw Reese grab a game-high 16 rebounds.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play), former DePaul basketball player Sarah Kustok (analyst), and former Notre Dame basketball player Jordan Cornette (sideline reporter) will call Aces-Dream from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

Coverage begins with the pregame show WNBA Showtime at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock and will feature host Maria Taylor with Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

Bird played 19 seasons in the WNBA, all with the Seattle Storm. Her acclaimed career consists of countless milestones and accomplishments, including four WNBA championships (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020), 13 WNBA All-Star selections, and eight All-WNBA selections, as well as five consecutive Olympic gold medals (Athens, Beijing, London, Rio, Tokyo) and is the WNBA’s all-time assists leader. Bird had an illustrious collegiate career at UConn, winning two championships (2000, 2002) and earning the Naismith Player of the Year award in 2002.

A trail blazer who helped shape the modern game of women’s basketball, Miller is widely considered one of the greatest players in women’s basketball history, starring at the University of Southern California from 1982–86 where she led the Trojans to back‑to‑back NCAA National Championships (1983, 1984) and won three consecutive Naismith Player of the Year awards (1984-1986). Miller is the sister of NBC Sports NBA analyst and fellow Hall of Famer Reggie Miller. Her playing career pre-dated the WNBA, but she has been the head coach at USC (1993-1995), WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury (1997-2000), Langston University (2014-2016), and Cal State Los Angeles (2016-2019).

STORM-FEVER

Following Aces-Dream, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (0-1) host Flau’jae Johnson and the Seattle Storm (1-1) from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

After an illustrious collegiate career at Iowa that saw her become the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, Clark was drafted No. 1 overall by the Fever in 2024 and has subsequently been selected to two consecutive WNBA All-Star teams, one All-WNBA First Team, and was named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. Three-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell scored a game-high 30 points in the Fever’s narrow three-point loss to the Wings in their season opener on Saturday.

Johnson, a 2023 NCAA champion and two-time All-American at LSU, will aim to become the third player in Storm history to win WNBA Rookie of the Year. Seattle is coming off a First Round loss to the Aces in 2025. Through two games, Johnson is averaging 14 points, with Seattle winning its most recent game, an 89-82 victory over Connecticut on Sunday.

Kate Scott (play-by-play), former Wake Forest basketball player LaChina Robinson (analyst), and Caroline Pineda (sideline reporter) will call Storm-Fever.

Coverage begins with a WNBA Showtime pre-game show at 6 p.m. ET ahead of tip-off along with halftime and post-game studio coverage featuring host Carolyn Manno with Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

MYSTICS-WINGS

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and the Dallas Wings (1-1) host 2025 WNBA All-Star Sonia Citron and the Washington Mystics (1-1) from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Bueckers and Fudd, the last two No. 1 overall WNBA Draft selections, are teammates once again after helping the UConn Huskies win the 2025 NCAA Division I championship together. Bueckers, four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, and 2019 WNBA All-Star Odyssey Sims combined for 62 points in a three-point win over the Fever in their season opener on Saturday.

Citron, the 2025 No. 3 overall pick out of Notre Dame, was named to the 2025 WNBA All-Rookie Team. Washington is 1-1, narrowly falling to New York in overtime on Sunday.

Michael Grady (play-by-play), Sarah Kustok (analyst), and Jordan Cornette (sideline reporter) will call Mystics-Wings.

Coverage begins with a WNBA Showtime pre-game show at 8 p.m. ET ahead of tip-off along with halftime and post-game studio coverage featuring host LaChina Robinson with Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller.

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MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – THURSDAY, MAY 14

In advance of the WNBA’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock this Sunday, May 17, NBC Sports’ WNBA analysts and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller, play-by-play voice Zora Stephenson, and NBC Sports WNBA coordinating producer Betsy Riley will be available for questions on a media conference call tomorrow, Thursday, May 14, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT . Click here for more information.

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NBC’s coverage of the WNBA is led by coordinating producer Betsy Riley and director Jenny Glazer. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

WNBA Showtime, NBC Sports’ 30-minute studio program, will serve as the pre-, post-, and bridge show for both WNBA Gametime and Sunday Night Basketball. The coordinating producer of WNBA Showtime is Alexa Maremaa. WNBA Showtime is directed by Kelly Atkinson.

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For NBC Sports’ complete 2026 WNBA regular-season schedule, click here.

Peacock will feature a dedicated WNBA Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs, and highlights. WNBA fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page, allowing fans to jump straight into the action. Later this season, the Catch up with Key Plays feature will be available for WNBA games in case fans are tuning in late.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

--WNBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--