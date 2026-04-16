HALL OF FAMER CC SABATHIA STARS IN NBC SPORTS’ NEW WEEKLY DIGITAL SERIES “MLB ACCORDING TO CC” DEBUTING TODAY

NBC Sports’ MLB Host Ahmed Fareed to Serve as Co-Host

Full Episodes Available on Peacock MLB Hub, NBCSN, and NBC Sports YouTube Channel

Show to Feature Segments “CC’s Clubhouse” & “Show Me Something”

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 16, 2026 – National Baseball Hall of Famer CC Sabathia will star in a new weekly NBC Sports digital video series MLB According to CC alongside co-host Ahmed Fareed, it was announced today. The series debuts today with a 30-minute episode focusing on the biggest surprise teams so far, connections between baseball and the Masters at Augusta National, and CC’s best “kangaroo court” stories.

On each episode, Sabathia and Fareed will discuss big picture storylines and spotlight the week’s most exciting and intriguing events around baseball. Among the unique segments featured in the series: “CC’s Clubhouse” will highlight anecdotes from his playing days, while “Show Me Something” will preview MLB’s weekend slate of games and highlight key players across the league. The show’s “newstalgia” storytelling will bridge legends of baseball’s past with today’s rising stars.

A 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, 2009 World Series champion, and 2007 AL Cy Young Award winner, Sabathia served as NBC Sports’ “Inside the Pitch” commentator this past weekend on Sunday Night Baseball and will return to NBC Sports’ MLB coverage throughout the 2026 season.

Sabathia won 251 games over his 19-year MLB career (2001-2019), was a six-time All-Star, and is one of 20 pitchers in MLB history to record more than 3,000 strikeouts (3,093). He spent eight seasons with Cleveland and – following a late-season trade to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2008 – played for 11 years with the New York Yankees (2009-19). One of the most impactful trade deadline acquisitions in MLB history, Sabathia went 11-2 with a 1.65 earned run average in 17 starts over the final three months of 2008 – leading the National League with seven complete games and three shutouts despite pitching in the NL for less than half the season. He led the Brewers to the playoffs for the first time in 26 years.

One season later, Sabathia helped New York to the 2009 championship, going 3-1 with a 1.98 earned run average in five Postseason starts and was named ALCS MVP. The left hander led the MLB in wins in back-to-back seasons with 19 victories in 2009 and 21 in 2010. Sabathia, who helped launch MLB Network’s ongoing “Clubhouse Edition” special game telecast series in 2021, serves as a Special Assistant to the Commissioner.

How to Watch:



Peacock MLB Hub

NBC Sports YouTube Channel

NBC Sports NOW and NBC Sports Radio – Thursdays, 5 p.m.ET

NBCSN – Thursdays, 6 p.m. ET

NBCSports.com

Major Podcast Platforms

Peacock MLB Hub

Peacock will feature a dedicated MLB Hub, a one-stop destination for fans to access live games, team hubs and highlights. This season, baseball fans will also be able to enjoy popular Peacock features, such as Catch up with Key Plays, if they are tuning in late; Live in Browse, which displays the live game on the Peacock home page for instant context about the matchup and allows viewers to immediately join the live game presentation; and MLB Live Picks, a mobile mini-game for fans to predict the winners.

The Sunday Stretch whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock starting May 3, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single run or key play. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage.

--NBC SPORTS--