LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

First-Place Arsenal Visit Burnley This Saturday, Nov. 1, at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo

Gary Neville and Lee Dixon Join Rebecca Lowe in Studio on Saturday and Sunday

Goal Rush and Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 29, 2025 – Liverpool host Aston Villa this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

After leading the league in early October, defending champions Liverpool dropped to seventh place after losing a fourth consecutive PL match last Saturday (3-2 at Brentford). Meanwhile Aston Villa’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday – highlighted by Matty Cash’s goal 19 minutes into the match -- was the fourth straight league win for the Villans. Peter Drury and Stephen Warnock will call the match live from Anfield.

Also highlighting coverage this weekend, former Premier League champions Gary Neville (eight titles with Manchester United) and Lee Dixon (four top-flight titles with Arsenal) join Rebecca Lowe in studio on Saturday and Sunday editions of Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone. Neville was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame last Saturday. Paul Burmeister will host Monday’s episodes alongside Dixon and Danny Higginbotham.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Nov. 1, with Premier League Live at 10 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock followed by five matches live at 11 a.m. ET: Burnley-Arsenal (USA Network and Universo), Nottingham Forest-Manchester United (Peacock), Brighton & Hove Albion-Leeds United (Peacock), Crystal Palace-Brentford (Peacock), and Fulham-Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

Saturday’s coverage continues as Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage continues Sunday, Nov. 2, with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network followed by West Ham-Newcastle at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Then at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, Manchester City host second-place Bournemouth. Jon Champion and Warnock will call the action live from Etihad Stadium. Goal Zone follows the match at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, Nov. 3, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network followed by Sunderland-Everton at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Goal Zone follows the match at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, The Robbies discuss Arsenal taking control of the Premier League title race, Liverpool’s stunning 3-2 loss at Brentford,Aston Villa’s 1-0 win over Manchester City, and the surprise of the Premier League season: Sunderland.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Sat., Nov. 1 10 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Nov. 1 11 a.m. Burnley v. Arsenal USA Network, Universo Sat., Nov. 1 11 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Manchester United* Peacock Sat., Nov. 1 11 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Leeds United* Peacock Sat., Nov. 1 11 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Brentford* Peacock Sat., Nov. 1 11 a.m. Fulham v. Wolverhampton Wanderers* Peacock Sat., Nov. 1 11 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Nov. 1 1 p.m. Premier League Live Peacock Sat., Nov. 1 1:30 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur v. Chelsea Peacock Sat., Nov. 1 3:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Nov. 1 4 p.m. Liverpool v. Aston Villa USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 2 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Nov. 2 9 a.m. West Ham v. Newcastle USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 2 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Nov. 2 11:30 a.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Nov. 2 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Nov. 3 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Nov. 3 3 p.m. Sunderland v. Everton USA Network Mon., Nov. 3 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–