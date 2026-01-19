NOTES & QUOTES FROM 2025 DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS EDITION OF FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA ON NBC AND PEACOCK

“The Rams offense is the best in the NFL. Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, these guys are elite and they’re all on the same team. – Jason Garrett on Rams offense

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 18, 2026 – NBC Sports began its coverage of the NFL Divisional Playoffs today with a special on-site edition of Football Night in America leading into the Los Angeles Rams-Chicago Bears matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.

Maria Taylor hosted FNIA on-site at Soldier Field alongside former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, NFL Insider Mike Florio, and fantasy sports industry pioneer Matthew Berry.

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy, two-time Super Bowl winner Rodney Harrison, and co-host Jac Collinsworth also provided on-site commentary from Chicago.

Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter), and Terry McAulay (rules analyst) are calling tonight’s game.

FNIA pregame coverage included a look at tonight’s Rams-Bears matchup, recapped this weekend’s Divisional Playoff games including New England’s victory over Houston this afternoon, Garrett’s interview with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Dungy’s on-field interview with Bears safety Kevin Byard III, and Simms’ on-field interview with Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse.

Following are highlights from tonight’s edition of Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock :

ON RAMS-BEARS

Garrett on Rams-Bears matchup: “I think the Rams are a better and more complete team than the Bears. Their advantage shows up the most when they’re on offense going against the Bears defense. The Rams offense is the best in the NFL. Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, these guys are elite and they’re all on the same team. They’re going to go up and down the field. The Bears have struggled on defense throughout the season. The best thing the Bears do as a team though is they take the ball away. 33 times, by far the most in the NFL. 19 degrees and feels like 7 so handling the ball well is going to matter in this ballgame.”

McCourty: “You can get a few extra possessions [by forcing turnovers] and then when the Bears get on offense, they have to play their style. They have to run the football. Caleb (Williams) will make some magic run behind the line of scrimmage sometimes. That’s the key. If you can run, take time off the clock, play your game, they’ll have a chance to not let this Rams offense take advantage.”

Dungy: “All eyes are going to be on those quarterbacks. Both teams have two-headed monsters at running backs. Both coaches are going to say, ‘I’m going to run the ball, force you to run to crowd the line of scrimmage, then get my man-to-man coverage, then take my shots up field.’”

Garrett on playoff football in extreme weather: “[Pro Football Hall of Fame coach] Jimmy Johnson used to say, ‘In games like this, it’s not how many good plays you make, it’s how few bad plays you make.’”

ON BEARS

Simms on Caleb Williams’ evolution under head coach Ben Johnson: “We’re watching him get better in the pocket game by game…He’s learning how to play quarterback with one of the most creative offensive minds in the sport.”

Simms on Williams: “His elite playmaking ability is off the charts. He has one of the best arms we’ve ever seen. His running is that of a third-down running back.”

McCourty on Williams’ late-game heroics: “He stays calm no matter how he’s played earlier in the game. He knows these are the moments he has to deliver.”

McCourty: “You earn the right to play a home playoff game. This is what they want. They want to be at home. So far in this round, teams are undefeated 3-0 at home. For Chicago, you get this weather and your style of play running the football…They’ll have a chance to control the line of scrimmage, slow down that pass rush on offense and play their style.”

ON RAMS

Garrett on Rams: “The Rams are a better football team. If they can come in here and play to their ability and not let the Chicago Bears defense take the ball away, they win the game. They’re good enough on defense to slow down Caleb (Williams), I don’t think the Bears defense is good enough to slow them down.”

Garrett on ball security: “The Rams have hand catchers. Puka Nacua plucks the ball out of the sky. These guys aren’t guys who catch the ball on their shoulder pads. Those are the ones on cold weather days where the ball bounces up and the ball gets taken away. Watch for the guys not only throwing it, but how they catch the ball. Ball security is critical.”

ON STEELERS

Florio on Pittsburgh Steelers head coaching vacancy: “This is their fourth coaching search since 1969. Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin. All were defensive coordinators and none of them had any head coaching experience. If they follow that formula, look at Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, or Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, His grandfather, the legendary Don Shula, actually coached the Colts. Chuck Noll was his defensive coordinator and (Shula) recommended Noll for the Steelers job back in 1969 so that’s one to watch. The Steelers understand the game has changed dramatically since the last time they hired a coach. They may be looking for the offensive side of the ball this time around because it is dramatically different. Something to keep an eye on. As for Mike Tomlin, the former coach of the team, he will not be coaching again in 2026. Maybe next year, but not this year.”

