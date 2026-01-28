OLYMPIC MEDALISTS TAKE THE SPOTLIGHT IN NBC SPORTS’ LIVE COVERAGE OF HISTORIC MILLROSE GAMES TRACK & FIELD MEET THIS SUNDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Yared Nuguse Goes for Fourth Consecutive Win in Prestigious NYRR Men’s Wanamaker Mile at 5:51 p.m. ET

Paris Olympic 1500m Gold Medalist Cole Hocker, Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m Bronze Medalist Grant Fisher, and Paris Olympic 1500m Silver Medalist Josh Kerr to Duel in Men’s 2-Mile at 4:49 p.m. ET

NBC Sports’ Ato Boldon, Sanya Richards-Ross, Kara Goucher, Paul Swangard, and Lewis Johnson will Call the Meet from The Armory

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 28, 2026 – Olympic medalists take center stage under the bright lights of New York City during NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 118th Millrose Games this Sunday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The iconic meet, which was established in 1908 and has been held at The Armory in Manhattan since 2012, doubles as a stop on the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold.

The meet’s premier event, the NYRR Wanamaker Mile, will see Paris Olympic 1500m bronze medalist and U.S. mile record holder Yared Nuguse go for his fourth consecutive win in the prestigious race. Nuguse will face stiff competition in newly-minted world record holder and fellow Paris Olympian Hobbs Kessler, who broke the 2000m world record at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston last week (4:48.79). Two-time Olympic 1500m medalist Bernard Lagat won this race six years in a row from 2005-2010.

The women’s side is headlined by three-time Wanamaker Mile winner Elle St. Pierre, who can become one of only four women to win this race four times. St. Pierre returned to the track last weekend for the first time since giving birth to her second child last year, winning the 3000m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in a blistering mark of 8:26.54. St. Pierre is expected to face Paris Olympic 1500m silver medalist Jessica Hull (Australia) and reigning U.S. indoor 1500m/3000m champion Nikki Hiltz.

Paris Olympic 1500m gold medalist Cole Hocker and Paris Olympic 5000m/10,000m bronze medalist Grant Fisher will square off in the men’s 2-mile in a rematch of their duel in the 3000m at last year’s Millrose Games that saw both of them dip under the previous world record. Aside from Hocker and Fisher, this incredibly competitive field is also expected to include Paris Olympic 1500m silver medalist Josh Kerr (Great Britain), 2025 world steeplechase champion George Beamish (New Zealand), and 2022 world 1500m champion Jake Wightman (Great Britain).

NBC Sports’ Paul Swangard will call the event, joined by four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon, four-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, and two-time Olympian Kara Goucher. Lewis Johnson will serve as reporter.

NBC Sports’ 2026 indoor track & field schedule is highlighted by the USATF Indoor Championships in Staten Island, N.Y. (March 1) and the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Kujawy Pomorze, Poland (March 20-22).

--NBC SPORTS--