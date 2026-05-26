VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SPURS VISIT SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER AND THUNDER IN CRUCIAL GAME 5 OF WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS WITH SERIES TIED 2-2 TONIGHT AT 8:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford, Zora Stephenson, and Ashley ShahAhmadi to Call Games 5-7 of Western Conference Finals

On-Site NBA Showtime Studio Coverage – featuring host Maria Taylor and analysts Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady – Begins Tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET

Game 6 at San Antonio Begins this Thursday, May 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Potential Game 7 at Oklahoma City Scheduled for Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 26, 2026 – With the series tied two games apiece, 2026 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs visit two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in a crucial Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals tonight, Tuesday, May 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Live on-site coverage from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City begins with NBA Showtime at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

After falling to the Thunder in Game 3 in San Antonio, 123-108, the Spurs responded on Sunday with a commanding 103-82 Game 4 victory to even the series two games apiece. Wembanyama scored 33 points en route to setting the franchise record for most points (324) in a player’s first career postseason; he also joined Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton as the only players to record 300 points, 150 rebounds, and 50 blocks in their first career postseason since 1974 (when blocks became an official statistic).

Game 1 on May 18 averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 9.2 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched Western Conference Finals Game 1 ever , based on official Nielsen Big Data + Panel and digital data from Adobe Analytics. Game 1’s TAD of 9.2 million viewers is up 71% vs. Western Conference Finals Game 1 last year and peaked at 12.0 million viewers from 11:30-11:43 p.m. ET for the second overtime and game’s conclusion. For more information, click here. The milestones continued for Game 2 on May 20, which averaged a TAD of 10.1 million viewers on NBC and Peacock, making it the most-watched Conference Finals Game 2 ever.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analysts), and Zora Stephenson and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporters) will call Games 5-7 of the Western Conference Finals.

If Spurs-Thunder is extended to Game 7, it would be NBC Sports’ first NBA Playoffs Game 7 since the 2002 Western Conference Finals between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers on June 2, 2002. The Lakers won, 112-106, behind Shaquille O’Neal’s game-high 35 points and 13 rebounds and Kobe Bryant’s 30 points. Los Angeles went on to sweep the New Jersey Nets to win the 2002 NBA Finals.

NBA SHOWTIME

Live on-site coverage of Game 5 begins tonight with NBA Showtime at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Live on-site coverage continues with Game 6 this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock before transitioning to NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET, while a potential Game 7 on Saturday would see NBA Showtime begin at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

NBC SPORTS’ 2026 WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS SCHEDULE

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Tues., May 26

8:30 p.m.

Game 5: Spurs at Thunder

NBC, Peacock

Thurs., May 28

8:30 p.m.

Game 6: Thunder at Spurs

NBC, Peacock

Sat., May 30

8 p.m.

Game 7: Spurs at Thunder*

NBC, Peacock



*If necessary

All remaining games of the Western Conference Finals will be presented exclusively on NBC and Peacock, with on-site NBA Showtime studio coverage at every game as well.

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NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA playoff game on NBC and Peacock. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

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ABOUT NBC SPORTS

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world’s most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

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