Chelsea vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, start time

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea project gets an early look at Roberto De Zerbi’s impressive Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as the Premier League Summer Series hits Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (watch live, 7pm ET online via Peacock Premium ).

The Blues trounced Wrexham AFC 5-0 in North Carolina on Wednesday in the Florida Cup, but this test will be much stiffer than the League Two outfit owned by Rob McElhinney and Ryan Reynolds.

Chelsea will then meet Newcastle on July 26 before tangling with Fulham on July 30. Brighton will play Brentford on the 26th before meeting the Magpies two days later.

ProSoccerTalk will be on the scene at Lincoln Financial Field, with Nicholas Mendola providing sights, sounds, and updates from Chelsea vs Brighton.