Chelsea vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, start time
Everything you need to know on Chelsea vs Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.
Chelsea and Fulham square off on in a west London derby in Landover, Maryland on Sunday as these two clash in an intriguing Premier League Summer Series encounter at FedExField (Watch live at 2pm on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Mauricio Pochettino has totally rebuilt Chelsea this summer and new forwards Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have both looked very sharp and have both on the scoresheet. Their 4-3 win against Brighton in Philadelphia was followed up by a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in Atlanta and Pochettino’s side could finish top of the Summer Series table if they win against Fulham. Not bad.
Marco Silva’s Fulham have looked pretty good on the pitch as they beat Brentford 3-2 in their opener in Philly and then lost 2-0 against Aston Villa in Orlando. But they have lost Joao Palhinha to injury and it seems like captain Aleksandar Mitrovic is about to seal a move away to Saudi Arabia.
The Cottagers looked pretty good going forward against Brentford but some issues are starting to crop up.
Obviously losing Joao Palhinha to a freak injury was a big blow and so too is Mitrovic basically saying he wants out to move to Saudi Arabia.
Far from ideal for Silva but Fulham look like they have enough attacking talents to cause anyone problems and they are busy making moves with Raul Jimenez already arriving.
Yeah, the Blues look pretty good. Which you would expect after all of the big name signings.
Pochettino has them playing in his famed high-pressing style and the duo of Nkunku and Jackson in attack have both settled in very well.
Reece James is back in action too, while club-record signing Enzo Fernandez will have a key role this season after Kovacic and Kante moved on this summer.
How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham in the Summer Series live, stream link
Kickoff: 2:45pm ET, Sunday (July 30)
Where: FedExField - Landover, Maryland
TV Channel/Stream: NBC and on NBCSports.com