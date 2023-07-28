Chelsea vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, start time

Chelsea and Fulham square off on in a west London derby in Landover, Maryland on Sunday as these two clash in an intriguing Premier League Summer Series encounter at FedExField (Watch live at 2pm on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Mauricio Pochettino has totally rebuilt Chelsea this summer and new forwards Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have both looked very sharp and have both on the scoresheet. Their 4-3 win against Brighton in Philadelphia was followed up by a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in Atlanta and Pochettino’s side could finish top of the Summer Series table if they win against Fulham. Not bad.

Marco Silva’s Fulham have looked pretty good on the pitch as they beat Brentford 3-2 in their opener in Philly and then lost 2-0 against Aston Villa in Orlando. But they have lost Joao Palhinha to injury and it seems like captain Aleksandar Mitrovic is about to seal a move away to Saudi Arabia.