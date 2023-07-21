Fulham vs Brentford: How to watch, live stream link, start time

Fulham and Brentford will face off in the first (unofficial) west London derby of the 2023-24 season when they meet in the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia on Sunday (watch live, 4 pm ET online via Peacock Premium ).

It’ll be preseason game no. 1 for both sides, as the Cottagers and Bees take part in the brand new preseason tournament in the United States.

Brentford, who finished 9th in the Premier League last season, will also face Brighton and Aston Villa while stateside. Fulham, who wound up 10th in the first season back in the top flight, will take Aston Villa as well, before another west London showdown, against Chelsea.

ProSoccerTalk will be on the scene at Lincoln Financial Field, with Nicholas Mendola providing sights, sounds, and updates from Fulham vs Brentford.

