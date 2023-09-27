League Cup live: Scores, updates, how to watch live as Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool enter competition

Everybody’s in the pool for the third round of the League Cup, as the Premier League’s European combatants entered the fray on Tuesday.

Two of them play each other when Manchester City visits 2022-23 tournament runner-up Newcastle United at 3pm ET Wednesday.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned in the Premier League — Week 6 ]

Tuesday’s action saw resounding wins for Manchester United and Burnley — with Casemiro and Anass Zaroury starring, respectively — while Wolves and Luton Town were bounced by lower-division sides.

Wednesday sees Liverpool hosting Liverpool, West Ham at Lincoln City, Chelsea entertaining Brighton, Arsenal off to Brentford, and Everton going to Aston Villa.

Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United were eliminated in the tournament’s second round.

Check back throughout the two days of matches for lineup news, updates, and video highlights. Who will stay alive in their bids to win the first tournament of the 2023-24 season?

League Cup, live scores

Wednesday

Liverpool vs Leicester City — 2:45pm ET

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City — 2:45pm ET

Lincoln City vs West Ham — 2:45pm ET

Chelsea vs Brighton — 2:45pm ET

Bournemouth vs Stoke City — 2:45pm ET

Brentford vs Arsenal — 2:45pm ET

Aston Villa vs Everton — 2:45pm ET

Fulham vs Norwich City — 2:45pm ET

Newcastle United vs Manchester City — 3pm ET

League Cup, Tuesday’s results

Salford City 0-4 Burnley

Exeter City 1-0 Luton Town

Ipswich Town 3-2 Wolves

Mansfield Town 2-2 (3-1 pens) Peterborough

Bradford City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Port Vale 2-1 Sutton United

Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace

How to watch League Cup live, stream link, time

Kickoff: Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27

TV channel: Select games on ESPN+

Stream: Select games on ESPN+

