Ryder Cup Previews - Tuesday 26th September
With LIV guys gone, long live the Euros
Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Poland plans 2036 Olympic bid
AUTO: OCT 02 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Drivers to watch during playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230927.jpg
Rodgers: Jets can't afford to 'point fingers'
nbc_edge_bte_phiwas_230926.jpg
Commanders worth backing (+8.5) against Eagles?
nbc_edge_bte_larind_230926.jpg
Colts have matchup advantage over Rams in Week 4

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ryder Cup Previews - Tuesday 26th September
With LIV guys gone, long live the Euros
Opening Ceremony Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Poland plans 2036 Olympic bid
AUTO: OCT 02 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
Drivers to watch during playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway

nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_230927.jpg
Rodgers: Jets can’t afford to ‘point fingers’
nbc_edge_bte_phiwas_230926.jpg
Commanders worth backing (+8.5) against Eagles?
nbc_edge_bte_larind_230926.jpg
Colts have matchup advantage over Rams in Week 4

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
League Cup live: Scores, updates, how to watch live as Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool enter competition

Chelsea vs Brighton, Newcastle vs Man City, and Brentford vs Arsenal among Wednesday tilts

 • Live Updates
Updated 
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 6 (2023-24)
September 26, 2023 01:14 PM
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 6 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Everybody’s in the pool for the third round of the League Cup, as the Premier League’s European combatants entered the fray on Tuesday.

Two of them play each other when Manchester City visits 2022-23 tournament runner-up Newcastle United at 3pm ET Wednesday.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned in the Premier League — Week 6 ]

Tuesday’s action saw resounding wins for Manchester United and Burnley — with Casemiro and Anass Zaroury starring, respectively — while Wolves and Luton Town were bounced by lower-division sides.

Wednesday sees Liverpool hosting Liverpool, West Ham at Lincoln City, Chelsea entertaining Brighton, Arsenal off to Brentford, and Everton going to Aston Villa.

Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United were eliminated in the tournament’s second round.

Check back throughout the two days of matches for lineup news, updates, and video highlights. Who will stay alive in their bids to win the first tournament of the 2023-24 season?

League Cup, live scores

Wednesday

Liverpool vs Leicester City — 2:45pm ET

Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City — 2:45pm ET

Lincoln City vs West Ham — 2:45pm ET

Chelsea vs Brighton — 2:45pm ET

Bournemouth vs Stoke City — 2:45pm ET

Brentford vs Arsenal — 2:45pm ET

Aston Villa vs Everton — 2:45pm ET

Fulham vs Norwich City — 2:45pm ET

Newcastle United vs Manchester City — 3pm ET

League Cup, Tuesday’s results

Salford City 0-4 Burnley

Exeter City 1-0 Luton Town

Ipswich Town 3-2 Wolves

Mansfield Town 2-2 (3-1 pens) Peterborough

Bradford City 0-2 Middlesbrough

Port Vale 2-1 Sutton United

Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace

How to watch League Cup live, stream link, time

Kickoff: Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27

TV channel: Select games on ESPN+

Stream: Select games on ESPN+

