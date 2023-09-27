League Cup live: Scores, updates, how to watch live as Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool enter competition
Chelsea vs Brighton, Newcastle vs Man City, and Brentford vs Arsenal among Wednesday tilts
Everybody’s in the pool for the third round of the League Cup, as the Premier League’s European combatants entered the fray on Tuesday.
Two of them play each other when Manchester City visits 2022-23 tournament runner-up Newcastle United at 3pm ET Wednesday.
[ MORE: 10 things we learned in the Premier League — Week 6 ]
Tuesday’s action saw resounding wins for Manchester United and Burnley — with Casemiro and Anass Zaroury starring, respectively — while Wolves and Luton Town were bounced by lower-division sides.
Wednesday sees Liverpool hosting Liverpool, West Ham at Lincoln City, Chelsea entertaining Brighton, Arsenal off to Brentford, and Everton going to Aston Villa.
Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United were eliminated in the tournament’s second round.
Check back throughout the two days of matches for lineup news, updates, and video highlights. Who will stay alive in their bids to win the first tournament of the 2023-24 season?
League Cup, live scores
Wednesday
Liverpool vs Leicester City — 2:45pm ET
Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City — 2:45pm ET
Lincoln City vs West Ham — 2:45pm ET
Chelsea vs Brighton — 2:45pm ET
Bournemouth vs Stoke City — 2:45pm ET
Brentford vs Arsenal — 2:45pm ET
Aston Villa vs Everton — 2:45pm ET
Fulham vs Norwich City — 2:45pm ET
Newcastle United vs Manchester City — 3pm ET
League Cup, Tuesday’s results
Salford City 0-4 Burnley
Exeter City 1-0 Luton Town
Ipswich Town 3-2 Wolves
Mansfield Town 2-2 (3-1 pens) Peterborough
Bradford City 0-2 Middlesbrough
Port Vale 2-1 Sutton United
Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace
How to watch League Cup live, stream link, time
Kickoff: Tuesday, September 26 and Wednesday, September 27
TV channel: Select games on ESPN+
Stream: Select games on ESPN+