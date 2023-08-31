 Skip navigation
Luton Town vs West Ham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Can the Hammers continue their red-hot start, or will Luton Town pick up a first-top flight victory in more than 30 years?

West Ham's perfect gameplan to dismantle Brighton
August 29, 2023 02:36 PM
Matt Holland, Owen Hargreaves and Leroy Rosenior marvel at West Ham's immaculately executed counter-attacking approach, which yielded a 3-1 victory away from home against high-flying Brighton.

West Ham will try to make it three straight victories (and stellar performances), when they travel to the recently renovated Kenilworth Road to take on an unfamiliar foe in Luton Town on Friday.

It has been nearly 30 years since the Hatters and Hammers faced one another, with their last meeting coming in March of 1994, when Luton beat West Ham 3-2 in an FA Cup quarterfinal replay at Kenilworth Road (pre-renovations, of course).

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

West Ham are flying high heading into matchweek 4, after picking up matching 3-1 victories over Chelsea and Brighton the last two weekends. David Moyes’ side is back to defending deep and punishing teams with quick, direct counter-attacks. Jarrod Bowen has scored twice and assisted once already, while summer signing James Ward-Prowse ($38 million) has one goal and two assists from midfield. Ederson Alvarez ($45 million) made his first start against Brighton, and now Mohammed Kudus ($48 million) is expected to make his West Ham debut after signing from Ajax this week.

As for Luton, a return to Kenilworth Road is perhaps exactly what Rob Edwards’ side needed this week. The Hatters beat League Two side Gillingham 3-2 in the second round of the League Cup on Tuesday, after suffering 4-1 and 3-0 defeats to start the Premier League season. Luton Town are still seeking their first top-flight victory April of 1992.

How to watch Luton Town vs West Ham live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Friday (Sept. 1)

TV: USA Network
Online: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Updates
Team news - West Ham
By
Andy Edwards
  

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Tomas Soucek (concussion), Konstantinos Mavropanos (back)
Team news - Luton Town
By
Andy Edwards
  

Luton Town injuries

OUT: Jordan Clark (undisclosed), Gabriel Osho (knee), Dan Potts (undisclosed)