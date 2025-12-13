Arne Slot reaction on Mohamed Salah’s display, Liverpool’s win vs Brighton

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 17 Tulane CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Iowa State v Purdue
College Basketball Best Bets, Odds, Predictions Dec. 13: Purdue vs Marquette, Indiana at Kentucky, Florida
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_livbhapostgame_251213.jpg
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251213.jpg
Ekitike’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 17 Tulane CFP prediction: Odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, and stats
Iowa State v Purdue
College Basketball Best Bets, Odds, Predictions Dec. 13: Purdue vs Marquette, Indiana at Kentucky, Florida
nbc_roto_favebowlbets_251210.jpg
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule for the start of bowl season.

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
nbc_pl_livbhapostgame_251213.jpg
Discussing Salah’s inspired shift against Brighton
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251213.jpg
Ekitike’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Arne Slot reaction on Mohamed Salah’s display, Liverpool’s win vs Brighton

  
Published December 13, 2025 12:04 PM

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been sharing his reaction to a much-needed home win against Brighton on Saturday, plus the return of Mohamed Salah to the pitch.

MORERecap, video highlights

Slot’s side won 2-0 thanks to goals from Hugo Ekitike in each half, while Mohamed Salah was brought on in the first half for the injured Joe Gomez and played well on his return to the team (he grabbed an assist on Ekitike’s second goal) after a tumultuous week.

Here’s the latest Arne Slot reaction after the game.

Arne Slot reaction on Liverpool win, return of Mohamed Salah

Reaction to follow...