Arne Slot reaction on Mohamed Salah’s display, Liverpool’s win vs Brighton

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been sharing his reaction to a much-needed home win against Brighton on Saturday, plus the return of Mohamed Salah to the pitch.

MORE — Recap, video highlights

Slot’s side won 2-0 thanks to goals from Hugo Ekitike in each half, while Mohamed Salah was brought on in the first half for the injured Joe Gomez and played well on his return to the team (he grabbed an assist on Ekitike’s second goal) after a tumultuous week.

Here’s the latest Arne Slot reaction after the game.

Arne Slot reaction on Liverpool win, return of Mohamed Salah

Reaction to follow...