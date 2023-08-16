Wolves vs Brighton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Wolves host Brighton at Molineux on Saturday (Watch live, 10am ET and online via Peacock Premium) as Gary O’Neil’s side will look to build from their extremely positive showing at Old Trafford in their opening game of the season.

Yes, it ended in defeat. But my word, Wolves gave United the runaround and that was pretty impressive considering O’Neil had only been appointed four days before after the sudden sacking of Julen Lopetegui ahead of the new season. Wolves had more shots (23) at goal than any other team to have visited Old Trafford in Premier League history and should have had a penalty kick in second half stoppage time which could have seen them grab a much-deserved point. After a tumultuous summer off the pitch, on it it looks like Wolves will have enough to at least stay in the Premier League.

Brighton were at their swashbuckling best for most of their 4-1 home win against new boys Luton Town on the opening weekend but Roberto De Zerbi will be a bit disappointed with some of the defending from the Seagulls. Still, they look to have seamlessly moved on from losing Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez this summer while also boosting their bank balance by the sum of around $230 million. Brighton continue to be the best-run club in the Premier League and are looking forward to their first-ever European campaign.

How to watch Wolves vs Brighton live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (August 19)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium