10 things we learned from Week 7 of the 2024-25 Premier League season

Well, that was chaos. In this most beautiful way.

Matchweek 7 of the 2024-25 Premier League season saw title favorites surge back to win, other giants starting to become more consistent and a very clear group of teams emerging as relegation battlers.

Here’s a look at what we learned from another incredible weekend of Premier League action.

Stellar Saka breathing rarefied air, may soon need pure oxygen

Arsenal 3-1 Southampton

Bukayo Saka has not had a poor game in the 2024-25 Premier League season so far, and the bar for his performances is set higher than “above average.” Saka was an absolute force versus Southampton, a playmaker at his very best with seven created chances and six shot attempts (plus the goal and two assists). Saka’s seven assists are three more than anyone else in the Premier League and his nine goal contributions trail only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer.

Here’s the thing, though — you might want to enjoy the star show right now, Arsenal fans. Saka has played in every single game for club and country since the start of the season, and only one appearance was shorter than 66 minutes. And who knows what that day would’ve looked like had Leandro Trossard’s red card not required the removal of an attacker after 45 minutes versus Manchester City. — Nick Mendola

Reds have to sweat to keep ‘Slot Machine’ unbeaten

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

This match spent a good hour as another day, another dollar for Arne Slot’s Liverpool. The Reds had near-complete control of Palace, who could barely get a foot on the ball. Oliver Glasner made changes at the hour mark and both Jean-Philippe Mateta and Will Hughes flipped the script for the hosts. Eberechi Eze will feel he should’ve leveled the score, especially facing a third-string goalkeeper after Alisson was injured in the second half. But Vitezslav Jaros’ Liverpool debut was a winning one, as the 23-year-old Czech’s 88 loan appearances over four seasons away from Anfield proved more than enough experience to handle 40 minutes at Selhurst Park. This isn’t a win that will have the Reds dancing in the team room, but it’s the sort of gritty result that is so valuable in a Premier League title fight. — Nick Mendola

Improved defensive display a platform for United

Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United

United are the second-lowest goalscorers in the Premier League this season with five goals scored through seven games, so they’re going to have to be good at the back (four shutouts in seven games is pretty decent) to pick up wins. Erik ten Hag made a statement with Evans and Maguire starting at center back, then the latter come off with an injury at half time, along with Mazraoui, and De Ligt and Lindelof came on. United’s entire defensive unit stood tall against a fired up and lively Villa attack and this draw will give them confidence moving forward. It is a baby step in the right direction. United have to stay in games and not capitulate to take the next step and after letting in three goals in each of their last two games over the last seven days, this shutout was a big step in the right direction. With their entire hierarchy watching on, they will be just fine with a draw away at Villa and United have a run of games in late October and early November where they have to put together a string of wins. Then, and only then, can we take them as serious top four contenders this season. — Joe Prince-Wright

Man City might just have to outscore teams for a little bit — which is fine with them

Manchester City 3-2 Fulham

City have now conceded four goals in (most of) three games since Rodri tore his ACL and will thus miss the rest of the season. Kovacic is next man up at the heart of midfield, and the Croatian delivered the goods with a pair of goals to go with a more attacking mindset as the main defensive midfielder in the time. Unfortunately, that has left City’s defense far more exposed than they typically are, which means they are either punished for taking too many risks or forced to drop off and leave the attack shorter on numbers. It’s a constant balance that coaches are trying to strike, but when you have Rodri in the team you have almost an infinite room for error. You take Rodri out of the team — even this team — and things get really interesting really quickly. — Andy Edwards

Madueke has momentum to make a difference

Chelsea 1-1 Nottingham Forest

A lot of the focus at Chelsea is on Cole Palmer, and rightly so, but Noni Madueke has been superb in recent months. He has been so consistent and has four goals in six games this season, with his fine strike grabbing Chelsea a point against Forest. Madueke was Chelsea’s most dangerous player cutting in from the right and after breaking into the England setup in recent months he is on an upwards trajectory. With Felix, Nkunku, Neto, Mudryk and so many others pushing him for his place in the Chelsea team, Madueke has momentum and is motivated and fired up to keep his place now he has it. He will no doubt be rotated in and out of the lineup but right now Madueke has the starting spot on the right for Premier League games. Last season was a tough one for Madueke but he’s just 22 years old and is starting to develop the one thing every manager craves: consistency. The next step is continuing to grab goals and assists as his mazy runs cause so many problems for opponents and open up space for Chelsea’s other forwards with Palmer, Jackson and Sancho also playing well. But don’t sleep on Noni. — Joe Prince-Wright

Wolves stunned, shell-shocked by game plan everyone knew was coming

Brentford 5-3 Wolves

Brentford didn’t score until the 2nd minute this week (gasp) after Wolves kicked the game off from the center circle, unceremoniously snapping the Bees’ incredible run of scoring 1st-minute goals in three straight games. Many people are asking, do Wolves hate football and fun? If they were going to concede after 76 seconds anyway, they could have just let Brentford take the kickoff and do their thing in 31 seconds — the amount of time it took them to score once they finally corralled the ball. On a separate note, Wolves should have also practiced defending crosses and corners this week, considering they were the focal point of Brentford’s attacking plan which mean they faced 37 of them. That’s how goals no. 1 and 4 were scored, but there could have very easily been another two or three headed home as well. — Andy Edwards

All of the possession, shots and xG… but no goals

Everton 0-0 Newcastle

The Magpies were without star striker Alexander Isak as well as backup Callum Wilson (both expected back after the upcoming international break), and Howe’s side sure did struggle to convert their best scoring chances in their absences. Anthony Gordon was (nominally) deployed as the center forward, but he dropped into midfield and floated out wide more often than not, which left a gaping hole in the most important part of the field — the part of the field where Newcastle found themselves camped for much of the game. And that’s without even mentioning the missed penalty, which you have to feel Isak and/or Wilson would have relished, rather than crumble. The good news is that Newcastle really are a striker (which they already have) away from being a problem in the PL. The bad news is that Isak and Wilson are frequently injured and Newcastle might well find themselves in this same spot at numerous points throughout the season. — Andy Edwards

Lift off for Lopetegui? It’s relief, at least

West Ham 4-1 Ipswich

There’s a natural inclination to see this win as more than an expected win at home over a newly-promoted side, and that may be fair. The Irons dominated the proceeding in nearly every area from traditional stats to the advanced numbers. And manager Julen Lopetegui might’ve really needed this, because West Ham go to Spurs and then host Manchester United coming out of the international break. It was a perfect time for a vibes game, and Ipswich certainly paved the path for their visitors. — Nick Mendola

Foxes finally find footing

Leicester 1-0 Bournemouth

Leicester City have played decent attacking football at times this season, and they’ve collected enough goals —including three from set pieces — to grab points from Spurs, Palace, and Everton. Two of those draws came at the King Power Stadium, and now they’ve got a win at home. The easiest path to safety for a promoted side is taking advantage of the familiar fixtures, and the Foxes are now 1-2-1 at the King Power Stadium. With just one point from the nine available away from the KP and a whopping minus-50 shot attempts in open play, Leicester is going to have to find its moments to earn another Premier League season. Delivering those at home is a fantastic start. — Nick Mendola

Tottenham’s main flaw exposed in Brighton implosion

The way Tottenham let a 2-0 lead slip at Brighton to go 3-2 down was comical. They were well on top in the first half, creating so many chances, but you always felt like they would let Brighton back in the game. And they did more than that. Mitoma was creating problems in the first half but the Seagulls weren’t clinical and Brighton smelt fear as soon as their first goal went in early in the second half. Tottenham did not turn up for the second half and thought the game was won when Maddison’s goal went in to make it 2-0 before the break. Ange Postecoglou’s side created chances galore in the first half with quick passing forward from midfield. They stopped doing that in the second half and Bentancur was hooked off as he was totally overrun as the lone midfield holding player with Maddison and Kulusevski either side of him. Tottenham’s balance was totally off in the second half and even if you want to be an open, entertaining and attacking team at all times, you have to change things up and shut up shop to hold on to a 2-0 lead and be professional. Tottenham believed they had won this game at half time and that just cannot happen. Spurs’ collapse exposed their main flaw once again as Postecoglou stuck with their ridiculous high-line and the full backs Porro and Udogie were left exposed and run ragged by Mitoma and Minteh. Spurs aren’t capable of controlling a game and until they can defend properly, they will not take the next step back into the Champions League. — Joe Prince-Wright

