A most interesting third-place game (ever?) — USMNT vs Canada

The United States men’s national team have a high-stakes, low-stakes affair set for Sunday in California, where they’ll take on Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League third-place game.

On one hand, this is a good test for depth players against a decent opponent. There are rivalry bragging rights at play but in the big picture it’s a chance for a handful of players to seize a moment on a national team missing more than a few key pieces. The opportunity may not come again.

USMNT 0-1 PANAMA — Recap, highlights | Player ratings | What we learned

On the other hand, it is a first chance for Mauricio Pochettino to lead his team to a bounce back from defeat in a World Cup preparation project that has raced into the windshield faster than a “Last rest stop for 100 miles” sign on the highway. It’s a scrap against a Canadian team led by the most celebrated American coach on the globe, a neighbor who has punched above its weight more often than you’ve punched at or below yours.

Pochettino’s bonafides are true, but so are those of Canada boss Jesse Marsch, who like his USMNT counterpart made his managerial bones in a fairly linear manner. Pochettino progressed from Espanyol to Southampton, Spurs to PSG and then Chelsea, while Marsch took a less traditional path: MLS to Austria, Bundesliga to Premier League path.

But uncertainty filled the USMNT sphere once Pochettino’s men suffered their last-minute loss to Panama — a dominant but finish-free performance that suffers new questions from its timing. Pochettino’s substitutions or lack thereof are being questioned but the Argentine had to anticipate an extra time session that didn’t arrive when Cecilio Waterman beat Matt Turner to the far post moments from the end of second-half stoppage time.

And Pochettino has invited criticism with his explanations for the performance. Effort didn’t seem in question during the game, but afterwards Pochettino still mentioned the side needing more passion to fight for the badge. This was a sentiment proffered by Thierry Henry in a pregame-aired interview with the USMNT boss, giving the words an air of insincerity.

The talent of this USMNT is undeniable but Pochettino’s draw was the respect he brought into the room. He has to be bigger than the egos. We don’t know how extra time would’ve played out. We know he was missing Johnny Cardoso, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, Ricardo Pepi, Folarin Balogun, and Malik Tillman. But McKennie and Pulisic labored, the latter looking better late while the former toiled to the final whistle in a laborious performance that saw him out-of-place and a loser of 2-of-11 duels. Both are best when freelancing but there’s only room for one of them to do it and it has to be Pulisic. And while Yunus Musah was fine if not good at right back, he could’ve been an answer to a midfield connection issue while a natural fullback, Marlon Fossey, sat waiting in the bench. In a game calling out for a 1v1 hero, Giovanni Reyna and Diego Luna sat cold, too.

All that said, an apologist can make enough excuses to make Thursday less abject. The Yanks were dominant over 90 minutes and played on a too-narrow pitch (their federation’s fault, if anyone’s) against an inferior but tough opponent prepared to be packed-in together. Antonee Robinson almost certainly would’ve reacted different to out-of-position Joe Scally’s stoppage-time decision at left back that opened the door for Waterman to have room to shoot the ball. Turner, whatever your impression of him, saves that shot eight times out of 10. And the Yanks had more game-changers on their bench for extra time. This loss can easily become an outlier if the players perform Sunday, then in friendlies versus Turkiye and Switzerland, and finally a redemptive Gold Cup.

For now, there’s a change in storylines. Instead of a match-up with Mexico for a trophy and continued CONCACAF dominance, the Yanks are paired with an upstart Canada who has more often than not got more out of the sum of its parts than its individual names would suggest. In fact, if the Yanks out-produced their talent in the same manner as Canada, they would’ve easily made a deeper Copa America run (let alone probably smash Panama on Thursday). Marsch and his men will be fired up to prove themselves against the swagger-carrying Yanks. Will the Americans answer the call? The fact that it’s a question at all seemed almost absurd just hours before the semifinals kicked off in California.

There are major similarities and differences between the USMNT and Canada. The Canadian midfield is less complete and certainly shallower, but they have superior options at center forward (in this camp at least, though they failed to do anything against Mexico in the semifinal). Both sides are usually driven by very good fullbacks but the Americans are missing their elite one in Robinson while Canada have Alphonso Davies for this match.

What about heart, though? If there are similarities, Sunday’s game will be a great watch. If there aren’t, Pochettino will face bigger questions than he dreamed when taking over the USMNT for this home World Cup cycle.

How to watch USMNT vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 6pm ET Sunday

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Los Angeles

Streaming: Paramount+

USMNT team news, injuries

OUT: Antonee Robinson (undisclosed), Ricardo Pepi (knee), Folarin Balogun (shoulder), Johnny Cardoso (undisclosed), Auston Trusty (undisclosed), Malik Tillman (ankle)

Canada team news, injuries

OUT: Richie Laryea (leg).

USMNT vs Canada prediction

This won’t be a blowout. Jonathan David and Cyle Larin were both disappointing against Mexico but will find more joy against the USMNT. Likewise, Pulisic and the U.S. attack should have a lot more joy in more dangerous areas against Canada’s center backs and midfield. This could come down to goalkeepers, but it’s more likely to be about the middle of the park. And here is where the USMNT will deliver a win that will calm the room, if not the fan base. USMNT 2-1 Canada.