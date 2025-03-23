Alphonso Davies injury — Bayern Munich star suffers apparent leg injury for Canada vs USMNT

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies left Canada’s CONCACAF Nations League third-place game against the United States men’s national team after just 12 minutes on the pitch in California on Sunday.

Davies at first appeared to injure his left ankle but may have also been getting treatment further up that leg.

The 24-year-old left back immediately went down the tunnel in what’s a very concerning development for both Canada and Bayern.

Davies has played in 31 games for the Bavarians this season. Bayern have a six-point lead in the race to recapture the Bundesliga title and will soon meet Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal stage.

Niko Sigur replaced Davies for Canada on Sunday. Bayern’s other left back options are Raphael Guerreiro and versatile right back Josip Stanicic.