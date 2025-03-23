 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400
Cup results, points after Homestead-Miami Speedway as Kyle Larson earns first win of 2025
Valspar Championship 2025 - Final Round
Viktor Hovland races past Justin Thomas to win Valspar Championship
olemiss_baylor.jpg
Ole Miss women get March Madness redemption in Waco with 69-63 win over Baylor for Sweet 16 spot

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400
Cup results, points after Homestead-Miami Speedway as Kyle Larson earns first win of 2025
Valspar Championship 2025 - Final Round
Viktor Hovland races past Justin Thomas to win Valspar Championship
olemiss_baylor.jpg
Ole Miss women get March Madness redemption in Waco with 69-63 win over Baylor for Sweet 16 spot

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Alphonso Davies injury — Bayern Munich star suffers apparent leg injury for Canada vs USMNT

  
Published March 23, 2025 06:22 PM

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies left Canada’s CONCACAF Nations League third-place game against the United States men’s national team after just 12 minutes on the pitch in California on Sunday.

Davies at first appeared to injure his left ankle but may have also been getting treatment further up that leg.

The 24-year-old left back immediately went down the tunnel in what’s a very concerning development for both Canada and Bayern.

Davies has played in 31 games for the Bavarians this season. Bayern have a six-point lead in the race to recapture the Bundesliga title and will soon meet Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal stage.

Niko Sigur replaced Davies for Canada on Sunday. Bayern’s other left back options are Raphael Guerreiro and versatile right back Josip Stanicic.