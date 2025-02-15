Amad Diallo injury news: Manchester United star confirms lengthy injury

Amad Diallo has confirmed he will be out for a lengthy period for Manchester United.

In a statement released on his Instagram page on Saturday, Diallo confirmed he will be out and it doesn’t seem like he will be back soon.

Diallo has been United’s standout player this season, scoring six goals and adding six assists in 17 appearances in the Premier League. Diallo leads United in goal involvements in the Premier League this season.

He would have been key in their bid to go far in both the Europa League and FA Cup in the coming months, as Ruben Amorim’s side continue to struggle along in the Premier League.

Amad Diallo statement on injury

“Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

“I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

How will this impact Manchester United?

This is a massive blow for Ruben Amorim.

Diallo, still just 22, has been the one constant bright spark for United in a season of severe ups and downs.

His pace, trickery and finishing has seen him flourish out wide and then in a more central role and the Ivory Coast winger will be a big loss. He has been United’s main attacking threat since Amorim arrived and fits into his system perfectly as one of the two No. 10’s.

Diallo’s injury opens the door for the likes of Alejandro Garnacho to have more guaranteed minutes out wide, and maybe even new signing Patrick Dorgu to play in a more attacking role.

With both Marcus Rashford and Antony leaving United on loan in the recent transfer window, there aren’t many other attacking options for Amorim and versatile midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and perhaps even Joshua Zirkzee could slot in as square pegs in round holes when needed to try and plug the considerable gap Diallo’s absence leaves.