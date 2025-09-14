Liverpool boss Arne Slot found Turf Moor an unwelcoming place on Sunday, where hosts Burnley battened down the hatches and frustrated the Premier League champions until very late, a Mohamed Salah penalty winning the game 1-0 deep in stoppage time.

Liverpool remain perfect this Premier League season, and Slot’s reaction will be interesting — likely revolving around Scott Parker’s parked bus (Parkered bus?).

MORE — Burnley vs Liverpool recap, analysis

Burnley sat deep and only took counterattacking chances that were no-doubters. Meanwhile, Liverpool missed the mark time and again with shots, at one point boasting a 27-3 shots advantage but only testing Martin Dubravka on four of those occasions.

Alexander Isak wasn’t chosen for the 18, and the Reds attackers missed a huge chance to stake their claim to a consistent place in future XIs regardless of the Swede’s availability.

Arne Slot reaction — How did Liverpool boss respond to latest late heroics, win at Burnley?

We’ll have all of Arne Slot’s words as soon as he speaks from Lancashire.