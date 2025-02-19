Liverpool manager Arne Slot saw his team improve their Premier League title lead to eight points after they gave away an early lead but came back to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday.

The game was moved forward from Week 29 thanks to Liverpool’s impending League Cup Final with Newcastle United, so the Reds will now have played more matches than everyone but Villa after spending more than a month with a match-in-hand on the field.

Liverpool have now played three Premier League matches in eight days, drawing away days at Everton and Villa while beating Wolves 2-1.

Slot will have wanted more from that stretch, though he’ll be impressed by his side’s coming back to claim a point on Wednesday after an early Mohamed Salah goal was defied by quickfire Villa goals before the Egyptian set up Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected leveller.

How will he view the 90 minutes?

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after back-and-forth 2-2 draw at Aston Villa

We’ll have all of Slot’s words as soon as he speaks from Villa Park.