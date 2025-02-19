 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldgoal_250219.jpg
Alexander-Arnold blasts Liverpool level v. Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_alexanderarnoldgoal_250219.jpg
Alexander-Arnold blasts Liverpool level v. Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after back-and-forth 2-2 draw at Aston Villa

  
Published February 19, 2025 04:25 PM

Liverpool manager Arne Slot saw his team improve their Premier League title lead to eight points after they gave away an early lead but came back to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Wednesday.

The game was moved forward from Week 29 thanks to Liverpool’s impending League Cup Final with Newcastle United, so the Reds will now have played more matches than everyone but Villa after spending more than a month with a match-in-hand on the field.

Liverpool have now played three Premier League matches in eight days, drawing away days at Everton and Villa while beating Wolves 2-1.

Slot will have wanted more from that stretch, though he’ll be impressed by his side’s coming back to claim a point on Wednesday after an early Mohamed Salah goal was defied by quickfire Villa goals before the Egyptian set up Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected leveller.

How will he view the 90 minutes?

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool manager speaks after back-and-forth 2-2 draw at Aston Villa

We’ll have all of Slot’s words as soon as he speaks from Villa Park.