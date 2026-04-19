The Merseyside derby is as alive and well as it could possibly be after an incredible ending to the inaugural clash at the brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium, where Liverpool beat Everton 2-1 thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s winning goal in the 100th minute on Sunday.

EVERTON 1-2 LIVERPOOL — Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Arne Slot reaction, speaking after Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in his final derby against the Toffees and captain Van Dijk headed home Dominik Szoboszlai’s corner kick 10 minutes into second-half stoppage time.

Arne Slot reaction — What did Liverpool boss say after beating Everton in the 100th minute?

We’ll have Slot’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.