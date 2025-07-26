 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 20
Tadej Pogačar closes in on fourth Tour de France title, as Kaden Groves wins penultimate stage
Rhys McClenaghan
Rhys McClenaghan, Olympic pommel horse gold medalist, to miss gymnastics worlds

Top Clips

cyclingstagetwentytdf.png
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 finish
nbc_cyc_jonas_poka_dot_newbike_250726.jpg
Vingegaard has mechanical issues during Stage 20
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight250726.jpg
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF Stage 11 (2).jpg
2025 Tour de France Standings
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 20
Tadej Pogačar closes in on fourth Tour de France title, as Kaden Groves wins penultimate stage
Rhys McClenaghan
Rhys McClenaghan, Olympic pommel horse gold medalist, to miss gymnastics worlds

Top Clips

cyclingstagetwentytdf.png
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 finish
nbc_cyc_jonas_poka_dot_newbike_250726.jpg
Vingegaard has mechanical issues during Stage 20
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight250726.jpg
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Arne Slot reveals Luis Diaz left out of Liverpool friendly due to transfer speculation

  
Published July 26, 2025 12:00 PM

Colombian winger Luis Diaz was left out of Liverpool’s squad for their 4-2 friendly defeat to AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday and Arne Slot has confirmed it was due to uncertainty over his future at Liverpool.

Both Diaz and fellow forward Darwin Nunez were left out of the Liverpool squad, with Diaz linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Nunez linked with the likes of Napoli and Al-Hilal.

Nunez was left out due to an injury, but Diaz appears to be inching closer to the exit door.

Arne Slot on Luis Diaz future, transfer speculation

Speaking to reporters after the game, Arne Slot said the following when asked if Luis Diaz was left out of the squad due to transfer speculation.

“In Lucho’s situation it was, yeah. There’s a lot of rumors around him lately and I cannot go into that. He’s training really well with us but we have decided for now not to play him yet,” Slot said.

Slot was also asked if he has spoken to Diaz about the situation: “Yeah, but I’m used to talking to most of my players on a regular basis. Like I said, Lucho is training really well and we’ve decided that he’s not playing at the moment in the games. I cannot comment much more about that,” Slot added.

He also confirmed that Nunez “was injured so we didn’t take the risk” and he hopes the Uruguayan will be available to play in Japan in their next friendly next week.

Diaz appears to be heading out, as Liverpool strengthen their attack

If Liverpool move on Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez this summer but end up with Alexander Isak (he could join) up top supported by Hugo Ekitike, Mohamed Salah and Florian Wirtz, and the likes of Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott as back-up options, would they have the best attacking unit in the Premier League?

Probably.

It could turn out to be one of the best transfer windows in Premier League history as Nunez has struggled to score consistently, while Diaz is a fine player but seems happy enough to move on to help Liverpool fund a lot of their big spending on new forwards.