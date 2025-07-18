Arsenal complete transfer of Chelsea’s England international Noni Madueke

Arsenal confirmed the transfer of England international Noni Maduele from Chelsea on Friday, adding an exciting attacker to their Premier League title push.

Madueke, 23, is expected to cost Arsenal over $55 million and seemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea after the Blues added Joao Pedro and Liam Delap to a crowded group of attackers.

Arsenal announced his signing on a “long-term” contract, and Madueke returns to his home of North London after scoring 20 times with nine assists over 92 appearances for the Blues.

Prior to that, he scored 20 goals with 13 assists with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Noni Madueke?

(From Arsenal.com)

“We’re all so happy to welcome Noni Madueke to the team. Noni is an exciting and powerful young player, with his performances and numbers in recent seasons being of consistently high quality. He is one of the most talented wide forward players in the Premier League.

“At just 23, Noni already brings experience of club and international football, and he knows the Premier League very well. Having seen the quality of Noni’s performances up close in recent seasons, we’re really excited he is joining us.

“Noni joins our group with familiar England teammates and other players he knows. He will be made to feel at home straight away. His arrival will really improve our squad - we’re all thrilled to have him here. From all of us, welcome Noni and welcome to your family.”

Noni Madueke — a difference maker at Arsenal?

The move could be a home run for Arsenal if Madueke proves to be an upgrade on inconsistent but promising Gabriel Martinelli, who is about 11 months older than his new teammate, and 30-year-old Leandro Trossard

Madueke’s statistics compare favorably to both players especially Martinelli, showing a ready-to-shoot forward who passes well and gets himself into dangerous positions.

That’s not to say Madueke’s signing can be measured as a success compared to one new teammate, but Bukayo Saka has one wing locked down in Arteta’s system and neither player looks set to compete as a center forward.

Madueke vs Martinelli and Trossard by the numbers, 2024-25 Premier League season

Minutes: Trossard 2,546; Martinelli 2,290; Madueke 2,033

Best goals per 90 minutes: Madueke and Martinelli, 0.31

Assists/90: Trossard, 0.25

Expected goals: Madueke, 9.6

Expected assists: Trossard, 6.1

Shots on target/90: Madueke, 1.33

Progressive passes: Trossard, 101

Passing percentage: Madueke, 77.4

Shot-creating actions/90: Madueke, 3.50

Tackle percentage: Madueke, 36.8