Arsenal sign 16-year-old Ecuadorian twins from Independiente del Valle

Arsenal have signed not one but two for the future, as the North London club announced the signing of twin brothers Edwin and Holger Quintero on Thursday.

The 16-year-olds come from the same academy that produced Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and potential future Arsenal teammate Piero Hincapie, and will join the Gunners in 2027. Their 18th birthdays will be August 15, 2027.

Edwin Quintero is a winger with 16 caps between Ecuador’s U-15 and U-17 teams, while Holger Quintero is an attacking midfielder with six caps between those same teams.

Arsenal called the Quinteros “two of the most exciting young talents in South America.

Chelsea’s Kendry Paez, PSG’s Willian Pacho, and well-traveled Jefferson Montero also spent time with Independiente before moving to Europe.

Arsenal description of Edwin and Holger Quintero

“Edwin is left-footed, quick and a skilful dribbler. He operates as a right winger, likes to take on opponents and has a catalogue of skills.

“Holger is a technically gifted, right-footed, attacking midfielder who links play with his progressive vision and also possesses the ability to beat opponents with quick feet.

“We will be collaborating closely with Independiente del Valle on the development and well-being of both Edwin and Holger until they arrive at Arsenal.”