 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 14 of 2025 season
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana’s secret sauce? It’s much more than Curt Cignetti
Ryan McDonagh
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wrhates_251204.jpg
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_251204.jpg
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 14 of 2025 season
Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana’s secret sauce? It’s much more than Curt Cignetti
Ryan McDonagh
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_wrhates_251204.jpg
Worthy, AJB land on Berry’s Week 14 WR hate list
nbc_enjoy_dkpick6_251204.jpg
Edwards has been ‘on a run’ for Timberwolves
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_251204.jpg
Fade Montgomery, Harvey in Week 14 fantasy lineups

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Arsenal sign 16-year-old Ecuadorian twins from Independiente del Valle

  
Published December 4, 2025 01:22 PM

Arsenal have signed not one but two for the future, as the North London club announced the signing of twin brothers Edwin and Holger Quintero on Thursday.

MORE — Mosquera, Rice injury updates

The 16-year-olds come from the same academy that produced Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo and potential future Arsenal teammate Piero Hincapie, and will join the Gunners in 2027. Their 18th birthdays will be August 15, 2027.

Edwin Quintero is a winger with 16 caps between Ecuador’s U-15 and U-17 teams, while Holger Quintero is an attacking midfielder with six caps between those same teams.

Arsenal called the Quinteros “two of the most exciting young talents in South America.

Chelsea’s Kendry Paez, PSG’s Willian Pacho, and well-traveled Jefferson Montero also spent time with Independiente before moving to Europe.

Arsenal description of Edwin and Holger Quintero

“Edwin is left-footed, quick and a skilful dribbler. He operates as a right winger, likes to take on opponents and has a catalogue of skills.

“Holger is a technically gifted, right-footed, attacking midfielder who links play with his progressive vision and also possesses the ability to beat opponents with quick feet.

“We will be collaborating closely with Independiente del Valle on the development and well-being of both Edwin and Holger until they arrive at Arsenal.”