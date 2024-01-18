Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news, preview

Arsenal’s next chance to stop a rough run of results is a visit from improved Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET Saturday on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com ).

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners sit fourth, five points off leaders Liverpool, who beat them at home Sunday in the FA Cup. Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes have taken a big hit thanks to a three-match winless streak in the league — a draw at Liverpool followed by London losses to West Ham and Fulham.

Chances for improvement and vengeance abound, as the Gunners meet Palace and Nottingham Forest before PL rematches with Liverpool and West Ham.

Palace have found goals hard to come by this season, their 22 the third-fewest in the league, but have also missed Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze for much of the season. Olise’s out again but Eze is available for the Gunners.

Palace is 1W-2D-1L in their last four Premier League games, and just bowed out of the FA Cup after a scoreless home match versus Everton led to a 1-0 loss at Goodison Park in Wednesday’s replay.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream online, start time

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Focus on Arsenal, team news

Arsenal need better, and fast. Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko won’t help, and Arteta is hoping for good news in their cases before Saturday.

Focus on Crystal Palace, team news

The Eagles’ 21 points are five clear of the bottom three and Roy Hodgson can point to a draw with Man City plus a rivalry split with Brighton and a win over Brentford in a four-match run that includes just one loss — a 2-1 setback at Chelsea.

Michael Olise’s absence looms here, while Jordan Ayew also damages the front line depth as he plays a starring role for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.