Petra Vlhova suffers season-ending knee injury in giant slalom fall
Petra Vlhova suffers season-ending knee injury in giant slalom fall
McIlroy eagles 18 for 63; two back of Young in Dubai
McIlroy eagles 18 for 63; two back of Young in Dubai
2024 Australian Open Men's Singles Draw
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 3
Hodgson: Palace were 'outplayed' against Arsenal
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Petra Vlhova suffers season-ending knee injury in giant slalom fall
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Three
McIlroy eagles 18 for 63; two back of Young in Dubai
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
2024 Australian Open Men’s Singles Draw

nbc_pl_openingchat_240120__168606.jpg
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
nbc_golf_desertclassicrd3hl_240120.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 3
nbc_pl_arscp_hodgsonpostgame_240120.jpg
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Declan Rice injury update: Latest on Arsenal star

  
Published January 20, 2024 10:21 AM

Declan Rice left Arsenal’s 5-0 win against Crystal Palace with a hamstring injury as the Gunners will be sweating on the fitness of their star midfielder.

[ MORE: Recap, analysis on Arsenal’s win against Palace ]

Rice, 25, was substituted after 73 minutes to and said to Emile Smith Rowe as he came off ‘hammy’ as he seemed to suggest he was carrying a hamstring injury.

The England international then had a brief discussion with Arteta as he came off and looked a bit uncomfortable.

What is the latest on Declan Rice injury?

Mikel Arteta gave the following update on Rice’s fitness after the game:

“Declan Rice was feeling a sensation in his hamstring so we didn’t want to take any risks at 3-0,” Arteta said.

That seems like great news for Arsenal and was more of a precaution than a serious problem.

Arsenal have 10 days until their next game away at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, January 30, so Rice will get plenty of rest and it seems like he should be fine for that clash.