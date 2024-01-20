Declan Rice injury update: Latest on Arsenal star

Declan Rice left Arsenal’s 5-0 win against Crystal Palace with a hamstring injury as the Gunners will be sweating on the fitness of their star midfielder.

Rice, 25, was substituted after 73 minutes to and said to Emile Smith Rowe as he came off ‘hammy’ as he seemed to suggest he was carrying a hamstring injury.

The England international then had a brief discussion with Arteta as he came off and looked a bit uncomfortable.

What is the latest on Declan Rice injury?

Mikel Arteta gave the following update on Rice’s fitness after the game:

“Declan Rice was feeling a sensation in his hamstring so we didn’t want to take any risks at 3-0,” Arteta said.

That seems like great news for Arsenal and was more of a precaution than a serious problem.

Arsenal have 10 days until their next game away at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, January 30, so Rice will get plenty of rest and it seems like he should be fine for that clash.

