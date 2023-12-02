Arsenal vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Arsenal host Wolves at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as the Premier League leaders look to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

Mikel Arteta’s side sit atop the Premier League table and have a one-point lead over Manchester City as they ground out a 1-0 win at Brentford last weekend thanks to Kai Havertz’s late winner. The Gunners have been robust rather than regal this season and Arteta will be fine with that as they’ve lost just once and have improved defensively with Declan Rice providing a brilliant shield to their defense. Arsenal have kept the most clean sheets (6) and conceded the fewest goals (10) in the Premier League this season.

Wolves lost 3-2 at Fulham on Monday night and Gary O’Neil was again bemoaning VAR as the west Midlands club were on the wrong end, once again, of some controversial decisions to award Fulham two penalty kicks and overlook a potential red card. Wolves have been excellent this season and probably should have at least six more points than their current tally of 15. Surely their luck will improve as the season goes on as O’Neil is doing a fine job to steady the ship after a turbulent summer at Molineux.

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 2)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Focus on Arsenal, team news

The Gunners have a busy week as they’re in Champions League action so Arteta will rotate his lineup a little but he does have David Raya back in goal after he wasn’t available to play against parent club Brentford last weekend. Aaron Ramsdale came in and did okay but you could see that he was shaky after Raya has become the undisputed Arsenal No. 1.

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Emile Smith-Rowe (knee), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL), Fabio Vieira (hip)

Focus on Wolves, team news

Wolves have a very settled team this season and the 3-5-2 system has worked extremely well with Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha both scoring against Fulham and in fine form in attack as O’Neil can’t wait to have Pedro Neto back from injury. The Portuguese winger is expected back soon which will be a huge boost.

OUT: Joe Hodge (shoulder), Pedro Neto (thigh), Mario Lemina (suspended), Joao Gomes (suspended)| QUESTIONABLE: Rayan Ait Nouri (ankle)