Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres wins Gerd Muller Trophy as top striker in world

  
Published September 22, 2025 04:02 PM

New Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres’ fantastic seasons at Sporting Lisbon and Sweden have earned him the 2025 Gerd Muller Trophy as the highest-scoring striker of the year for club and country.

“Thanks to everyone at Sporting last season for making this possible for me,” said Gyokeres, now with Arsenal.

MORE — Donnarumma wins Lev Yashin Trophy

“We had an amazing season together winning both the league and the club. Those were incredible memories created together. To be able to stand here is an amazing feeling. Since I started playing football I was hungry for goals. It’s such an honor to win this award.”

How many goals did Viktor Gyokeres score to win Gerd Muller Trophy?

The 27-year-old scored 39 goals in 33 league games last season, adding 15 more goals in 19 cup competitions as Sporting Lisbon won the Primeira Liga and the Taca de Portugal.

Gyokeres also scored 10 goals in seven caps for Sweden, who played one friendly and six Nations League games.

Arsenal signed Gyokeres on a big-money five-year deal this summer. The towering Swede has three goals in six appearances for the Gunners so far this season.