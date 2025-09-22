Man City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma wins Lev Yashin Trophy for season with PSG, Italy

Gianluigi ‘Gigio’ Donnarumma has won his second Lev Yashin Trophy as the best goalkeeper in world football.

Donnarumma, 26, reclaims the honor after first winning it in 2021. He won the UEFA Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain last season and moved onto Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

MORE — Ballon d’Or ceremony live updates

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez had won the previous two Yashin trophies, while Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois claimed it in 2022 and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker won the first ever Yashin Trophy in 2019.

Donnarumma claimed the honor just after PSG boss Luis Enrique won the Johan Cruyff award as top men’s coach, an odd little juxtaposition given the duo’s public falling out in Paris this summer.

The Italy goalkeeper was one of 10 nominees for the award and beat out Alisson, Yassine Bounou, Lucas Chevalier, Courtois, Martinez, Jan Oblak, David Raya, Matz Sels, and Yann Sommer.