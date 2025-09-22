The 2025 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony begins at 3pm ET Monday, and a new men’s winner will replace Manchester City’s Rodri by the end of the day.

The Spaniard missed most of the season with an ACL injury, and the only other active winners are not finalists for the honor: Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ascending the throne.

As for the women’s honor, the top 10 does not feature an American but it does feature reigning two-time winner Aitana Bonmati and the woman who claimed the previous two awards in Alexia Putellas.

We’ll announce the winners as they happen and the finalist field as its winnowed down on Monday, below.

2025 Ballon d’Or LIVE updates — Salah, Dembele, Yamal, Mbappe seeking top individual honor

Premier League players final finishing spot

29, Florian Wirtz, Liverpool

28. Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

27. Declan Rice, Arsenal

26. Erling Haaland, Manchester City

22. Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool

15. Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal

TBD: Cole Palmer Chelsea

TBD: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Manchester City

TBD: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Ten men left

France Football have been knocking contenders off their short list all day, with Viktor Gyokeres and Harry Kane among those whittled down over the past few hours.

The 10 players remaining are:

Ousmane Dembélé (France, PSG)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, PSG/Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, PSG)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, PSG)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Vitinha (Portugal, PSG)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Top Ten women’s finalists

Five England stars, four Spaniards, and a Polish player can still hope to be crowned Ballon d’Or Feminin winner on Monday.

Barcelona’s Bonmati and Putellas have won twice before, while club teammate Ewa Pajor and Patri Guijarro are also in the top 10.

England’s Lucy Bronze, Hannah Hampton, Chloe Kelly, Alessio Russo, and Leah Williamson are still alive for the honor, and Arsenal star Mariona Caldentey rounds out the list.

No USWNT player higher than 25

Arsenal’s Emily Fox is named as 25th, one spot ahead of Lyon’s Lindsey Heaps.

Relatively low show of respect for Emma Hayes’ team.

There are a few NWSL connections on the list: Kansas City Current’s Temwa Chawinga (Malawi) is 17th, Sofia Cantore of the Washington Spirit (Italy) is 24th, and Orlando Pride duo Barbra Banda (Zambia) and Marta (Brazil) are 14th and 12th, respectively.