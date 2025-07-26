 Skip navigation
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd3hl_250726.jpg
Padraig Harrington leads fellow Open champ Justin Leonard at Senior Open
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
Lottie Woad keeps two-shot lead in bid to win pro debut at Women’s Scottish Open
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks
LA Sparks’ Cameron Brink nears return after 13-month ACL recovery

Arsenal unveil Viktor Gyokeres on five-year deal: How good is the Swede?

  
Published July 26, 2025 02:14 PM

Arsenal have their big-ticket center forward, unveiling Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres after a reported $85 purchase from Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.

MORE — All completed summer transfers in the Premier League

Gyokeres signs a five-year deal and arrives with the hunger to prove himself in England after a quiet first ride in the country.

The 26-times capped Swede turned 27 earlier this month and is coming off a cartoonish run with Sporting that saw him score 54 times with 11 assists across all competitions last season.

Gyokeres joined Brighton & Hove Albion at 19 midway through the 2018-19 season but never made a Premier League appearance, scoring a goal and an assist in eight cup appearances. He had loans to St. Pauli, Swansea City, and Coventry City, then moving to Coventry full-time for about $1.5 million.

He then scored 21 goals and 10 assists in the Championship, sealing a big move to Lisbon that saw him score 97 times with 28 assists over 102 appearances.

Gyokeres has thrived in international competitions, too, and scored a wild nine goals and four assists in six Nations League appearances against Azerbaijan, Estonia, and Slovakia last Fall.

How good is Viktor Gyokeres?

The 27-year-old is an elite finisher. Football Reference has him between the 90th and 99th percentile of non-Big Six league forwards in non-penalty goals, shots, shot-creating actions, and assists.

He’s an above-average passer who is in the 99th percentile in progressive carries and passes received — and his defensive metrics aren’t great but do not indicate indifference.

His comparables on FBRef include Lionel Messi, Luis Muriel, Luis Suarez, and Salomon Rondon.

Unit.

The Premier League is almost always a step up and may take some adjustment for Gyokeres, but feasting on the spoils of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard is a happy proposition for any capable center forward.

Mikel Arteta comments on Viktor Gyokeres

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Viktor Gyökeres to the club. The consistency he has shown in his performances and availability have been outstanding, and his goal contributions speak for themselves.

“Viktor has so many qualities. He is a quick and powerful presence up front, with incredible goalscoring numbers at club and international levels. He brings a clinical edge with a high conversion rate of chances into goals, with his intelligent movement in the box making him a constant threat.

“We’re excited about what Viktor brings to our squad and are looking forward to start working with him.

“We welcome Viktor and his family to Arsenal.”