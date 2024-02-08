Aston Villa vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, video highlights

Manchester United’s won back-to-back games and now can call it a winning streak by beating out-of-sorts Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

The Red Devils built on a thrilling late win at Wolves by putting three past West Ham in a clean sheet win, and beating Villa could set up a longer run; Luton Town and Fulham follow before an FA Cup visit to Nottingham Forest. Only after that is an away Manchester derby.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE STREAM ONLINE

Aston Villa could use a win over a top-half side, as the slumping Villans were booted from the FA Cup at midweek and only boast wins over Sheffield United and Burnley since Boxing Day.

Unai Emery’s men peaked at second on the table after Week 20 but slipped to fourth. Their 46 points are eight more than sixth-place United.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United, live stream link, start time

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Online via NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, injuries

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jhon Duran (undisclosed), Ezri Konsa (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (thigh)

Manchester United team news, injuries

OUT: Tyrell Malacia (knee), Anthony Martial (groin), Lisandro Martinez (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (knock)