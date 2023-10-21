Aston Villa vs West Ham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Aston Villa and West Ham both have their sights set on another European qualification this season, as they lurk just on the outside of the Premier League’s top-four ahead of their Sunday showdown at Villa Park.

Aston Villa (5th place - 16 points) enter matchweek 9 riding a four-game unbeaten streak which would have been a four-game winning streak with a win over Wolves before the international break. Alas, the fiery West Midlands derby ended 1-1 after Pau Torres equalized for Unai Emery’s side just two minutes after Hwang Hee-Chan put Wolves ahead. That came less than 72 hours after Aston Villa’s dramatic first victory in the Europa Conference League over Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar courtesy of John McGinn’s stoppage-time winner. Ollie Watkins leads the way once again this season with four PL goals already, but it’s his four assists which have elevated his game yet another level after bagging 15 goals and six assists a year ago. Those numbers, alongside the arrival of Moussa Diaby (2 goals, 3 assists) and Leon Bailey’s return to health (2 goals, 1 assist), and it’s little wonder Aston Villa have only been held scoreless once in eight games.

West Ham (7th place - 14 points), on the other hand, have mostly grafted their way into the European conversation, as David Moyes’ teams are known to do. The Hammers’ 11.4 shots per game put them 15th in the rankings (to Villa’s 15.3, 7th-most), but their 15 goals scored say they’re the 8th-best attacking side thus far (19, 3rd-most for Villa). Perfect example: West Ham’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle before the break — out-shot 10-5 and out-possessed 65-35, yet they somehow erased Alexander Isak’s brace and snapped the Magpies’ three-game winning streak. With two wins from two in the Europa League, Moyes’ boys are miles better than the side they were this time last year, when they sat 15th after eight games.

Focus on Aston Villa, injury news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (ankle), Alex Moreno (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Iroegbunam (other)

Focus on West Ham, injury news

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Cresswell (hamstring), Lukasz Fabianski (knock), Benjamin Johnson (groin)