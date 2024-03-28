 Skip navigation
Aston Villa vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published March 28, 2024 06:47 PM

Aston Villa look for its first win since March 2 when Wolves visit Villa Park at 1:30pm ET Saturday (Watch live on NBC or online via NBC.com & Peacock Premium).

The Villans were smacked 4-0 at home by Spurs before drawing 1-1 at West Ham before the international break, putting their top-four standing in peril with Tottenham three points back with a game-in-hand.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs WOLVES LIVE

Wolves have spent most of 2024 on the way up the table, now in ninth place with 41 points. They beat West Ham last time out and have claimed four wins from six including victories away to Spurs and Chelsea.

Gary O’Neil’s men are three points off seventh-place West Ham and six behind sixth-place Manchester United, a European place not out of the question with a strong stretch run.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 1:30pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Watch live on NBC.com & Peacock Premium

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: John McGinn (suspension), Diego Carlos (hamstring), Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (thigh), Jacob Ramsey (foot)

Wolves focus, team news

OUT: Pedro Neto (hamstring), Hee-chan Hwang (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Craig Dawson (groin), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee), Matheus Cunha (hamstring).