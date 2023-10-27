Barcelona vs Real Madrid: How to watch El Clasico, live stream link, team news

One point separates three teams at the top of the La Liga table, as the world prepares for the Barcelona vs Real Madrid rivalry to resume with a star-studded next generation of global superstars on Saturday.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominated El Clasico headlines (both on and off the field) for a decade, but the all-time legends are now long gone and have been replaced by the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Joao Felix and Robert Lewandowski on one side, with Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Joselu on the other.

After 10 of 38 games played, it’s Real Madrid who sit atop the table, level on 25 points (8W-1D-1L) with — no, not Barcelona, but — Girona, in just their second season back in the top flight after three in the second division. Then comes Barca, with 24 points, the last remaining unbeaten side in Liga Liga (7W-3D-0L).

Injuries are presently a major issue for the Blaugrana, with midfield maestro-turned-manager Xavi missing as many as six starters when El Clasico kicks off at Barcelona’s Olympic stadium (Camp Nou is currently undergoing renovations which will expand the iconic ground’s capacity to 105,000, but are not expected to be completed until the end of 2024 at the earliest). Pedri, Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde have already been ruled out for Saturday, with Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha now facing late fitness tests to determine their own availability.

Jude Bellingham injury update

Bellingham, who has scored 11 goals in 11 appearances (all competitions) in his first season for Los Blancos, was forced off in the final minutes of Madrid’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory over Braga on Tuesday. Bellingham scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 61st minute. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has since revealed that the 20-year-old English midfielder is expected to be fit for Saturday.

Real Madrid are already without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao for the season (torn ACLs) and prized summer recruit, 18-year-old Turkish winger Arda Guler, is yet to debut for the club after picking up two injuries since completing him transfer from Fenerbahce.

