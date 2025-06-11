Biggest storylines one year out from 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup on American, Mexican and Canadian soil is 365 days out — June 11, 2026 — which means we are officially in a World Cup year.

What are the big storylines on the field exactly one year away from kickoff in Mexico City, and what can we look forward to next summer in the United States, Mexico and Canada?

Will Argentina become just third nation to win back-to-back World Cups?

Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) are the only nations to ever do it and it hasn’t happened in over 60 years. What a way for Lionel Messi to (presumably) end his international career, which should reach the unthinkable 200-cap mark sometime in 2026, perhaps even during the World Cup (193 currently). La Albiceleste have not only already qualified, but they are the runaway winners of South American qualifying with a 10-point gap between themselves and everyone else, and just two games left to play. 2022 World Cup: check. 2024 Copa America: check. Can Messi and Co., make it three straight major tournaments a la Spain in 2008, 2010 and 2012? Only, Argentina’s treble would be slightly more impressive as Spain sandwiched a single World Cup between two European Championships.

Which host nation will make the deepest run?

At any given moment during the past year or two, the obvious answer would have been the USMNT and its so-called golden generation. But, uh, things have changed since the calendar flipped over to 2025. Back-to-back defeats, to Panama and Canada, in the Nations League semifinals and third-place game back in March, followed by the announcement that Christian Pulisic will be taking the summer off and excusing himself from the Gold Cup squad (also without Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun), and the vibes are decidedly very bad for Mauricio Pochettino’s team. Meanwhile, Mexico are beginning to find their way under Javier Aguirre and Canada have the feel of a long-established club side under Jesse Marsch. Since Copa America last summer, the answer has gone from “definitely the USMNT,” to “let’s just see how the group-stage draw plays out.”

Lamine Yamal set for World Cup debut at 18 years old

The next Lionel Messi Lamine Yamal might already be the best player in the world right now and he doesn’t even turn 18 until July 13, meaning he will still be 18 when the 2026 World Cup kicks off and will turn 19 the day before the semifinals begin and six days before the final. With good injury luck throughout his career, Yamal could match Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with six World Cup appearances by the time he turns 38 in 2046. If that doesn’t make you feel old, nothing will. Most 18-year-olds are equipped to lead the likes of Spain to World Cup glory, but then again most 16-year-olds are supposed to star for the EURO winners either, and here we are.

48 teams means more first-timers at the World Cup

With the field expanding to 48 teams next summer, a handful of nations are going to qualify for the first time and that’s what the World Cup is all about — sharing the game with the world, both new and old. So far, Uzbekistan (the White Wolves) and Jordan (the Chivalrous Ones) have clinched their World Cup debuts through Asian qualifying, and Oman could still join them. In South America, Venezuela have never qualified and are currently in position to reach the inter-confederation playoffs. Curacao, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Suriname are all through to the final round in CONCACAF thanks to the three host nations bypassing qualifying. New Caledonia reached the final in Oceania but were beaten by New Zealand and will head to the playoffs as well. In Africa, Cape Verde sit top of their group after having never entered qualifying prior to 2002. And all of that is before most of UEFA qualifying has even kicked off, with a staggering 16 places up for grabs.

How much will weather play a factor?

For anyone that has never spent a summer in the United States, let me tell you a little something: It’s typically really hot and humid, almost regardless of where you are. Six of the 16 stadiums have either fixed roofs or can close an open-air roof, and that covers 15 of the 32 knockout round games, but teams that don’t play many (or any) of their games in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Mexico City or Vancouver will be at a significant competitive disadvantage by the time the business end of the tournament rolls around.