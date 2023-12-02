 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: That’s T.J. McConnell’s music
nbc_cfb_iowamich_231202.jpg
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed
NHL: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils lose D Hamilton, F Nosek indefinitely after surgeries

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_harbaughintv_231202.jpg
Harbaugh: No coach could have it better
nbc_cfb_jjandmorganintv_231202.jpg
McCarthy: ‘I’m nothing’ without teammates
nbc_cfb_corumintv_231202.jpg
Corum: Big Ten title ‘another step in the journey’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Indiana Pacers at Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: That’s T.J. McConnell’s music
nbc_cfb_iowamich_231202.jpg
No. 2 Michigan beats No. 18 Iowa 26-0 for Big Ten title, likely to claim top playoff seed
NHL: New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils lose D Hamilton, F Nosek indefinitely after surgeries

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_harbaughintv_231202.jpg
Harbaugh: No coach could have it better
nbc_cfb_jjandmorganintv_231202.jpg
McCarthy: ‘I’m nothing’ without teammates
nbc_cfb_corumintv_231202.jpg
Corum: Big Ten title ‘another step in the journey’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

  
Published December 2, 2023 03:42 PM

Aston Villa will try to add to their top-four credentials on Sunday, in a potentially tricky clash with visiting Bournemouth.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Typically, the Premier League’s 16th-place side turning up at your doorstep would be warmly welcomed by the side sitting 4th ahead of matchweek 14. Alas, Bournemouth have a bit of momentum after picking up back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Sheffield United, and they’ll have a massive advantage in terms of rest and preparation for Sunday’s game. While Aston Villa were beating Legia Warsaw to go top of their Europa Conference League group on Thursday, the Cherries were on day five of readying themselves to face Aston Villa.

All of that might add up to an unlikely upset on Sunday, if not for one key stat: Aston Villa are one of two sides yet to drop a point at home this season (23 goals scored, 5 goals conceded in six games). Villa Park has been a fortress for Unai Emery’s side, as they take their unexpected return to Europe in stride and kick on with bigger and better continental competitions in their sights going forward.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Dec. 3)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Bournemouth, injury news

OUT: Maximillian Aarons (hamstring), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness), Alex Scott (knee)

Focus on Aston Villa, injury news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Boubacar Kamara (suspension), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (undisclosed)