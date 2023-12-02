Bournemouth vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Aston Villa will try to add to their top-four credentials on Sunday, in a potentially tricky clash with visiting Bournemouth.

Typically, the Premier League’s 16th-place side turning up at your doorstep would be warmly welcomed by the side sitting 4th ahead of matchweek 14. Alas, Bournemouth have a bit of momentum after picking up back-to-back wins over Newcastle and Sheffield United, and they’ll have a massive advantage in terms of rest and preparation for Sunday’s game. While Aston Villa were beating Legia Warsaw to go top of their Europa Conference League group on Thursday, the Cherries were on day five of readying themselves to face Aston Villa.

All of that might add up to an unlikely upset on Sunday, if not for one key stat: Aston Villa are one of two sides yet to drop a point at home this season (23 goals scored, 5 goals conceded in six games). Villa Park has been a fortress for Unai Emery’s side, as they take their unexpected return to Europe in stride and kick on with bigger and better continental competitions in their sights going forward.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 9 am ET, Sunday (Dec. 3)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Bournemouth, injury news

OUT: Maximillian Aarons (hamstring), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness), Alex Scott (knee)

Focus on Aston Villa, injury news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Boubacar Kamara (suspension), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (undisclosed)