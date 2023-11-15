Brazil vs Argentina: How to watch in USA en Espanol, preview

Argentina and Brazil have taken very different paths to their titanic early match-up in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification.

The reigning champs started 4-0 and have not conceded a goal in wins over Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Peru.

And while there isn’t a power in that bunch, that’s impressive stuff for Lionel Messi and his mates ahead of a big international break that starts Thursday with a visit from Uruguay.

STREAM BRAZIL VS ARGENTINA ON TELEMUNDO DEPORTES

Brazil, meanwhile, has twice stumbled since opening with wins over Bolivia and Peru, and the Selecao are living life without all-time leading scorer Neymar as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Caretaker boss Fernando Diniz had Neymar for a home draw with Venezuela before the 31-year-old was injured in a 2-0 loss at Uruguay.

Now it’s a trip to Colombia on Thursday before this huge visit from the reigning World Cup champions.

How to watch Brazil vs Argentina in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying (En Espanol)

Kickoff: 7:30pm ET Tuesday (November 21)

TV: Telemundo

Stream: Telemundo Deportes

Focus on Brazil

Neymar’s not the only absence, as Ederson, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison, and Eder Militao miss out.

That said, it’s Brazil, and it’s loaded. Vinicius Jr is joined by Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli, Joao Pedro, and young Endrick. Douglas Luiz, Joelinton, and Bruno Guimaraes are in the midfield and both Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes can be in front of Alisson.

Focus on Argentina

Remember that World Cup-opening loss to Saudi Arabia? It’s been 14 matches since Argentina’s tasted defeat, and it takes very little than a reading of the roster to understand why.

Messi aside, the forward group is Lautaro Martinez, Lucas Ocampos, Nicolas Gonzalez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Di Maria. Messi aside.

The midfield is complete, steely and technical. Emi Martinez is in goal. If there’s a question mark, we suppose it’s the back line. But that group still has loads of experience.