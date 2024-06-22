Brazil vs Costa Rica: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Brazil enters the 2024 Copa America with questions about its ceiling at the tournament and its easiest group fixture in CONCACAF mainstay Costa Rica.

The 9pm ET Monday affair will see Dorival Junior try to get his lineup right. There’s some mystery here after the manager used two only one repeat starter in friendlies against the United States and Mexico (Alisson Becker), but we’re likely to see Vinicius Junior, Bruno Guimaraes, and Marquinhos in addition to their star Liverpool goalkeeper.

This is not the Costa Rica team that dazzled at the 2014 World Cup, thrice exiting the Gold Cup at the quarterfinal stage since its semifinal run in 2017. Keylor Navas and Celso Borges have retired, and familiar names like Kendall Waston, Ronald Matarrita, Bryan Oviedo, and Yeltsin Tejeda aren’t in the squad.

Joel Campbell is there — and still just 31 — and is joined by Francisco Calvo as Los Ticos only rostered players with more than 27 caps. This will not be a super familiar team.

How to watch Brazil vs Costa Rica, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9pm ET, Monday (June 24)

Stadium: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

How to watch on TV in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Brazil team news, focus

This is a good chance for Brazil to get its defending right ahead of Colombia and Paraguay tests. Dorival Junior started eight different defenders started in the back four over the past two friendlies, a 1-1 draw with the USMNT and a 3-2 win over Mexico. Eder Militao for the win?

Costa Rica team news, focus

Manfred Ugalde is one to watch, as the 22-year-old Spartak Moscow forward has impressed since moving to Europe. Nottingham Forest youngster Brandon Aguilera and CF Montreal veteran Ariel Lassiter will have a lot asked of them in the midfield.

Brazil vs Costa Rica prediction

Costa Rica could surprise this month, but it’s unlikely to happen on Monday. Brazil 4-1 Costa Rica

