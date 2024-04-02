Brentford vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Brentford host Brighton at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday as the Bees aim to turn their impressive performances into more points on the board.

WATCH BRENTFORD v BRIGHTON LIVE

Quite how Thomas Frank’s side didn’t beat Manchester United by at least three goals on Saturday is a mystery as they hit the frame of the goal on multiple occasions, came up against an inspired Andre Onana and almost lost the game late on as they conceded a 96th-minute goal before scoring an extremely well-deserved equalizer in the 99th minute. Ivan Toney did everything other than score and if they keep playing like this, Brentford are primed for a big win soon to fully extinguish any lingering relegation fears.

Brighton lost 2-1 at Liverpool on Sunday but created chances and had a go, as they always do. The Seagulls’ season is in real danger of fizzling out as they last won back-to-back Premier League games in September. With manager Roberto De Zerbi unsure about his future at the club and being linked with big jobs across Europe, it appears his time at the Amex could be coming to an end soon. Brighton are still in the hunt for European qualification but they have a very tough remaining schedule.

How to watch Brentford vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday (April 3)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford focus, team news

Brentford have been missing some big players throughout this season and that is the reason why they’re struggling for points and are hovering just about the relegation zone. A lack of depth has hit them hard but they’re still causing chaos in every single game they play and it feels like as soon as they grab one big win a few more will follow quickly.

OUT: Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Christian Norgaard (back), Ethan Pinnock (ankle)

Brighton focus, team news

De Zerbi has had to deal with persistent injury issues but Brighton have some big players back and they have to finish the season strongly if they want to qualify for Europe. That was their aim at the start of the season and after being knocked out of the Europa League in the last 16 stage, their target is to at least the Conference League. They have missed Mitoma badly in recently weeks but Joao Pedro is nearing a return from injury and that will be a big boost and help ease the burden on Danny Welbeck.

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (hamstring)