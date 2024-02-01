Brentford vs Manchester City: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Brentford’s struggling season faces the first of two match-ups with Manchester City, this one at Brentford Community Stadium on Monday.

The Bees will host City and then visit the Etihad Stadium on Feb. 20, making up their match-in-hand on a table that sees them just four points above the bottom three.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs MANCHESTER CITY LIVE ONLINE - STREAM

Thomas Frank’s men have looked dangerous with Ivan Toney back in the fold but have not been able to stop opposition from scoring, Brentford has lost six-of-seven and eight-of-10 Premier League matches.

Man City is going in decidedly the other direction following a rough start to December, winners of eight straight across all competitions since drawing Crystal Palace on Dec. 16 and going to the Club World Cup.

Erling Haaland is back for Man City as is Kevin De Bruyne, as Pep Guardiola’s men look to chase down Liverpool and win a fourth-straight Premier League title.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

Odds: Brentford (+600) vs Man City (-250) | Draw (+400)

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Stream online via nbcsports.com

Focus on Brentford, injury news

OUT: Christian Norgaard (ankle), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle), Yoane Wissa (international duty), Frank Onyeka (international duty), Saman Ghoddos (international duty), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Sergio Reguilon (unable to face parent club)

Focus on Manchester City, injury news

City have no injuries.