 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Children's Houston Open - Round One
Scheffler, in bid for third-straight Tour win, one back in Houston Open
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round One
Texas Children’s Houston Open: Tee times, groupings for Round 2
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round One
Coody twins make PGA Tour history in Round 1 of Houston Open

Top Clips

nbc_hky_minnbestgoals_240328.jpg
Minnesota hockey’s best goals of 2024
nbc_nfl_zammitrwccompilation_240328.jpg
Welcome to KC: Rees-Zammit’s Rugby World Cup tries
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Texas Children's Houston Open - Round One
Scheffler, in bid for third-straight Tour win, one back in Houston Open
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round One
Texas Children’s Houston Open: Tee times, groupings for Round 2
Texas Children's Houston Open - Round One
Coody twins make PGA Tour history in Round 1 of Houston Open

Top Clips

nbc_hky_minnbestgoals_240328.jpg
Minnesota hockey’s best goals of 2024
nbc_nfl_zammitrwccompilation_240328.jpg
Welcome to KC: Rees-Zammit’s Rugby World Cup tries
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Brentford vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published March 28, 2024 07:14 PM

Manchester United look to firm up their European credentials with a visit to Brentford on Saturday (Watch live at 4pm ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

The Red Devils beat Everton last time out to get back in the win column after successive losses, and begin a run-in which includes a fair bit of challenge with the away day in London.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

Brentford are in a miserable way, winless in six-straight Premier League matches and on a horrid 2W-1D-12L run since December 6.

The Bees are only five points above the bottom three but finally have both Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney available in attack. Could the duo heat up together and shake Brentford free of relegation danger?

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Christian Norgaard (back), Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Ethan Pinnock (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season), Sergio Reguilon (suspension).

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Amad Diallo (suspension), Altay Bayindir (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Jonny Evans (knock), Casemiro (injury)