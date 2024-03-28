Brentford vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United look to firm up their European credentials with a visit to Brentford on Saturday (Watch live at 4pm ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium ).

The Red Devils beat Everton last time out to get back in the win column after successive losses, and begin a run-in which includes a fair bit of challenge with the away day in London.

Brentford are in a miserable way, winless in six-straight Premier League matches and on a horrid 2W-1D-12L run since December 6.

The Bees are only five points above the bottom three but finally have both Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney available in attack. Could the duo heat up together and shake Brentford free of relegation danger?

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 4pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Brentford focus, team news

OUT: Christian Norgaard (back), Ben Mee (ankle - out for season), Ethan Pinnock (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Josh Dasilva (torn ACL - out for season), Sergio Reguilon (suspension).

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Amad Diallo (suspension), Altay Bayindir (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Jonny Evans (knock), Casemiro (injury)