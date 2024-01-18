 Skip navigation
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, live stream link, team news, preview

  
Published January 18, 2024 07:42 AM
Brentford FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest and Vitaly Janelt of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Nottingham Forest at Brentford Community Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Brentford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Offside via Getty Images

Brentford is in a funk and will hope Nottingham Forest is wearier from midweek FA Cup action when the two sides meet at Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Bees bowed out of the FA Cup after losing a replay at Wolves, and are winless in five-straight Premier League outings since beating Luton Town 3-1 on Dec. 2.

STREAM BRENTFORD vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST LIVE ONLINE

Thomas Frank’s men could have Ivan Toney back, and that would help quite a bit. The long-suspended forward returns to a side that suffered multiple-goal losses to Palace and Wolves following defeats to Villa, Sheffield United, and Brighton.

Forest also needed a replay and reached the fourth round with a 120-minute replay win at Blackpool on Wednesday. The Tricky Trees are now under the direction of Nuno Espirito Santo and have back-to-back Premier League wins — versus Newcastle and Manchester United.

Forest is also dealing with Premier League charges for financial breaches.

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest live stream online, start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Stream online: Stream via NBCSports.com and Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Brentford, team news

The Bees aren’t at full strength — not at all. Ivan Toney could return, and Krisoffer Ajer could also get back in the team. Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo, Rico Henry and a trio of AFCON participants headlned by Yoane Wissa make for a big ask of the rest of the squad.

Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news

This is a long and troubling list, as injuries to Taiwo Awoniyi and Felipe had complicated Forest’s season and there are a wealth of players at Africa Cup of Nations. Not small ones, either, as Ibrahim Sangare, Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate, Ola Aina, Serge Aurier, and Willy Boly are away from the club. Hopefully, Anthony Elanga and Divock Origi are fit to play.