Top News

SX San Diego 2024 Jett Lawrence Cooper Webb.jpg
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 3 in San Diego: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Petra Vlhova suffers season-ending knee injury in giant slalom fall
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Three
McIlroy eagles 18 for 63; two back of Young in Dubai

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal1_240120.jpg
Toney’s free kick puts Brentford level v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_240120.jpg
Danilo’s volley gives Forest lead v. Brentford
nbc_pl_openingchat_240120__168606.jpg
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Ivan Toney free kick goal (video) will only further fuel January transfer talk

  
Published January 20, 2024 01:13 PM

If Ivan Toney wasn’t already going to dominate the transfer headlines for the rest of the January transfer window, the Brentford striker certainly will now.

Toney returned from his long gambling suspension and took less than 20 minutes to get on the scoreboard. Handed the captain’s armband in a sign of respect from manager Thomas Frank, Toney used his right peg and bit of Nottingham Forest foolishness to make it 1-1 in front of an adoring Brentford Community Stadium.

[ MORE: Brian Brobbey linked with move to Manchester United ]

Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner, the USMNT starter, was left out to dry as Toney moved his free kick spot a yard and spun the ball around Ryan Yates and inside the near post.

He’d later hit the ball off the underside of the bar around he half-hour mark, and there’s plenty of time for more as of the publishing of this post.

Ivan Toney free kick goal (video) will pump volume on transfer buzz

So much time off can serve to dull a player’s sharpness, but Toney’s proven with this goal — and a hat trick during PL2 action — that he’s used his off-time well.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs that have been linked with the 27-year-old center forward, who did not pour cold water on exit talk this week when he acknowledged that he wants to play in the Champions League.

He’s also grateful to Brentford for sticking with him, so he may not leave in January. And Brentford doesn’t have any reason to force him out the door as his value may keep rising as he serves as focal point for an attack still missing Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Toney has 33 goals and nine assists in 69 Premier League appearances. It seems fairly likely that that record will join Saturday’s goal in increasing the callers to director of sport Phil Giles and his crew.
