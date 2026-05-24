Brighton 0-3 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes breaks assist record, Red Devils finish 3rd with glee

Bruno Fernandes broke the record for most assists in a season with no. 21, as Manchester United made easy work of Brighton on the final day of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

WATCH — Brighton vs Manchester United full match replay

Fernandes was level with PL legends Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne heading into Sunday, and he went outright ahead of them in the 33rd minute. The Portuguese playmaker put a corner kick on Patrick Dorgu’s head six yards out, setting up what turned out to be the winning goal. Bryan Mbeumo scored a tap-in after Amad Diallo raced down the right and slid the ball across to the back post.

It hasn’t been all assists for Fernandes, though, as he bagged his ninth of the season to make it 3-0 just after halftime and send Michael Carrick’s side into the summer break with the most positive momentum the club has experienced since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013.

Man United (71 points) finished 3rd this season, only seven points behind rivals Manchester City, but 14 back of champions Arsenal. The Red Devils will be back in the UEFA Champions League next season after a year out of European competition. Brighton (53 points) finished 8th and snuck their way in to the Conference League.

Brighton vs Manchester United live updates - by Andy Edwards

Brighton vs Manchester United final score: 0-3

Goalscorers: Patrick Dorgu (33'), Bryan Mbeumo (44'), Bruno Fernandes (48')

GOAL! Brighton 0-3 Man United: Bruno scores one himself (48')

Fernandes finds bottom corner for 3-0 United lead Bruno Fernandes dispatched a shot into the bottom corner to put the Red Devils up 3-0 early in the second half v. Brighton.

GOAL! Brighton 0-2 Man United: Mbeumo taps it in an empty net (44')

Mbeumo finishes beautiful attack to double lead Bryan Mbeumo tapped in a crisp pass from Amad Diallo to complete a beautiful attack in the Brighton box to double Manchester United's lead at the Amex.

GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Man United: Bruno breaks assist record, Dorgu heads it home (33')

Dorgu's header gives Fernandes PL assist record Patrick Dorgu smashed a header off the crossbar and in for Manchester United's first goal and Bruno Fernandes' 21st Premier League assist setting a new record v. Brighton.

Brighton starting XI

Verbruggen - Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu - Milner, Gross, Hinshelwood - Gomez, De Cuyper, Welbeck

Man United starting XI

Lammens - Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw - Mainoo, Mount, Fernandes - Amad, Dorgu, Mbeumo

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11 am ET Sunday (May 24)

Venue: Amex Stadium — Brighton & Hove

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Firstly, Brighton (7th) must beat Man United to reach 56 points on the season. Secondly, Bournemouth (6th) must lose to Nottingham Forest. Thirdly, Liverpool (5th) must beat Brentford. Finally, Aston Villa (4th), fresh off their Europa League parade and celebrations, must lose to Manchester City. That combination of results would see Liverpool finish 4th and Villa fall to 5th, which would mean that the PL’s bonus Champions League spot (for 5th place) would trickle down to 6th, where Brighton would be just ahead of Bournemouth on goal difference. The Seagulls could also end up missing out on Europe altogether, if they lose and Chelsea (8th) and/or Brentford (9th) are both victorious.

Man United have only been beaten once away from home since Michael Carrick was put in charge (permanently on Friday), and though they can finish no higher or lower than 3rd regardless of Sunday’s result, the Red Devils will hardly roll over as certain individuals make their case for a place in the team next season. United have won 11 of 16 games under Carrick (11W-3D-2L). Midfielder Bruno Fernandes, with 20 assists this season, needs one more to set a new PL record all by himself and go ahead of legends Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20).

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Adam Webster | QUESTIONABLE: Mats Wieffer

Man United team news, focus

OUT: Matthijs de Light (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Benjamin Sesko (leg)

Brighton vs Manchester United prediction

One last moment of magic from Bruno breaks Brighton hearts on the Champions League front, but they still sneak into Europe thanks to results elsewhere. Brighton 2-2 Man United.