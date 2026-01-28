How to watch Brighton vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Everton’s European hopes are back on the horizon as they ride a three-match unbeaten run into the Amex Stadium for a Saturday match with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees look much better in recent weeks and David Moyes has navigated several key absences: AFCON stars Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye plus the long-term injury of Jarrad Branthwaite. The club are now missing Jack Grealish for weeks but are five points back of the top four and just a win away from the top seven.

WATCH — Brighton v Everton

Brighton have been headed in the opposite direction but can join Everton on 33 points with a win at home on Saturday.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men could use a win in a big way. Their only victory since November 30 came against bottom-three Burnley, and they’ve also drawn Bournemouth, Sunderland, and West Ham twice. A draw at Man City shows their talent level, and they’ve beaten City, Newcastle, and Chelsea earlier this season, but can they get more results against scrappy, ready-to-defend sides?

How to watch Brighton vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday, January 31

Venue: Amex Stadium — Falmer

TV Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Mats Wieffer (toe), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Brajan Gruda (knock)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jack Grealish (ankle - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Timothy Iroegbunam (groin)

Brighton vs Everton prediction

Everton won the reverse fixture but Brighton have been much better home than away this season. The Seagulls are 5W-5D-1L at the Amex and 2W-4D-6L as visitors. But Everton are now healthy in the midfield and can win a battle with several different combinations. Branthwaite’s return opens up a lot for the Toffees, and they may figure things out on Saturday. Brighton 1-2 Everton.