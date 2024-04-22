Brighton vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City travel to Brighton on Thursday as they focus on their bid to become the first team in English top-flight history to win four consecutive titles.

WATCH BRIGHTON v MANCHESTER CITY LIVE

The reigning Premier League champions beat Chelsea 1-0 in their FA Cup semifinal at the weekend as they responded well to losing to Real Madrid on penalty kicks in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Pep Guardiola’s side were excellent against Real and should have gone through, but luck wasn’t on their side. Although they are disappointed that their double treble dreams are over, they can still win the double and face Manchester United in the final at Wembley on May 25 and have the advantage over Liverpool and Arsenal in the title race with six games to go. Seven more wins and City are double winners. It’s as simple as that. But they could be four points behind both Arsenal and Liverpool, but with two games in-hand, before they kick off at Brighton.

Brighton stand in City’s way this week and the Seagulls are slumping under Roberto De Zerbi. They have just one win from their last seven Premier League games and need a big finish to the season to have any hope of qualifying for Europe for a second-straight campaign. De Zerbi’s future at Brighton remains unclear as big boys continue to circle and the Italian coach hasn’t exactly shut down reports of him leaving this summer. On their day Brighton can beat anyone in the Premier League but they’ve lacked real belief in the final third in recent months.

How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday (April 25)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Brighton focus, team news

Brighton’s slump in form has been surprising, but should it be? They have suffered so many injuries throughout this season, especially in attack, and the players who are left look extremely jaded after their Europa League exploits. De Zerbi needs to somehow rejuvenate them because if you look at their fixtures after this game, there is still a chance they can finish in the European spots. If Man City win the FA Cup then seventh-place in the Premier League will be a UEFA Conference League spot.

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Billy Gilmour (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Adam Webster (muscular), Julio Enciso (knock), Tariq Lamptey (muscular), Pervis Estupinan (ankle)

Manchester City focus, team news

Erling Haaland was missing for Man City at the weekend and it will be intriguing to see if Pep Guardiola rests him again. Kevin de Bruyne was pushed to his limits over the last week too, so he may sit out, but Guardiola does have the luxury of not having any injuries and it is all about meticulous rotation between now and the end of the season for City as they aim to win the Premier League and FA Cup trophies.

QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (fitness)