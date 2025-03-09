Chances had been very few and quite far between for Manchester United at a quiet Old Trafford on Sunday where neither the Red Devils nor the Gunners had tempted the scoreboard headed into stoppage time.

That’s when Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard chopped down Alejandro Garnacho’s dribble toward the box, setting up Bruno Fernandes for a free kick from about 25 yards.

MAN UTD v ARSENAL — Live updates, highlights, stream link

What followed was a powerful sixth goal of this Premier League season for Fernandes, a rocket which sent Old Trafford’s volume up to 11.

Fernandes absolutely pummeled his free kick and Gunners goalkeeper David Raya flew to his left only to be left high-fiving oxygen.

Bruno Fernandes free kick goal — Captain drags Manchester United in front of Arsenal