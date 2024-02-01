Burnley vs Fulham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Burnley brings desperation and hope back to Turf Moor for a meeting with cagey Fulham on Saturday.

The Clarets are 19th in the Premier League table and have not won in four league outings, but last tasted victory with a 2-0 defeat of these very Cottagers at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are coming off a draw with Everton and beat Arsenal on New Year’s Eve, but their other four fixtures in a 1W-1D-4L run were setbacks to Newcastle, Burnley, Bournemouth, and Chelsea. Three of those came by multiple goals.

Burnley’s 12 points are seven back of safety, while Fulham sit seven points above the bottom three. A season sweep of the Cottagers by Burnley would further enliven the relegation debate.

How to watch Burnley vs Fulham live, stream link, start time, odds

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Burnley (+188) vs Fulham (+140) | Draw (+240)

TV Channel: Peacock

Stream: Premier League on Peacock

Focus on Burnley, injury news

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Charlie Taylor (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Sander Berge (illness), Aaron Ramsey (illness), Hannes Delcroix (illness)

Focus on Fulham, injury news

OUT: Adama Traore (hamstring), Calvin Bassey (international duty), Alex Iwobi (international duty), Fode Ballo-Toure (international duty), Harry Wilson (muscle)